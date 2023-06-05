Jamaat reschedules its Dhaka rally to Jun 10

The leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami have postponed their planned Jun 5 rally after police denied permission for the event, rescheduling it to Jun 10.

Nurul Islam Bulbul, an emir of the Islamist party’s Dhaka Metropolitan South unit, declared the new date for the rally at the north gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at a media briefing in Dhaka around 11 am on Monday.

“The rally and procession are being rescheduled to the north gate of the national mosque at 2 pm Saturday. We are expecting cooperation from law enforcers. We will seek police permission for the event soon,” the Jamaat leader said.