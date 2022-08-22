    বাংলা

    Finnish PM tests negative for drugs in wake of leaked party video

    Sanna Marin took the test following the leak of video footage last week that showed her partying with friends

    Reuters
    Published : 22 August 2022, 03:44 PM
    Updated : 22 August 2022, 03:44 PM

    Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has tested negative on a drug test she took following the publication of video footage last week that showed her partying with friends, the prime minister's office said on Monday.

    Video clips of Marin, 36, at a party with Finnish celebrities began circulating on social media last week and they were soon published by several media outlets in Finland and abroad. On Thursday, Marin said she was upset that videos of her dancing at private parties were published online as they were meant to be seen only by friends.

    Marin, who became the world's youngest serving government leader in December 2019, agreed on Friday to take the drug test, saying she had never taken drugs and that she had not seen anyone doing so at the party she attended.

    Social Democrat leader Marin also said her ability to perform her official duties had remained unimpaired on the Saturday night in question and that she would have left the party had she been required to work.

    Some Finns have voiced support for Marin and others have raised questions about her judgement.

