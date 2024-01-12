Russia says opposition boycotting Bangladesh's general election was 'unfortunate'

Russia has repeated its allegations that some foreign powers tried to influence Bangladesh's general elections held last week before dubbing the boycott of the balloting by some opposition parties as "unfortunate".

In a statement in Moscow on Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said international and Russian observers have confirmed the legitimacy of Jan 7 parliamentary elections.

She added that both local and international observers, including those from Russian, have also confirmed "their compliance with generally accepted standards".