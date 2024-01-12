    বাংলা

    Russia says opposition boycotting Bangladesh's general election was 'unfortunate'

    It says it observed attempts by foreign powers to influence election process

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Jan 2024, 04:17 PM
    Updated : 12 Jan 2024, 04:17 PM

    Russia has repeated its allegations that some foreign powers tried to influence Bangladesh's general elections held last week before dubbing the boycott of the balloting by some opposition parties as "unfortunate".

    In a statement in Moscow on Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said international and Russian observers have confirmed the legitimacy of Jan 7 parliamentary elections.

    She added that both local and international observers, including those from Russian, have also confirmed "their compliance with generally accepted standards".

    Andrey Yuryevich Shutov, a member of the Russian Federation Central Election Commission (CEC), headed the Russian delegation, Zakharova said.

    The Russian diplomat noted that "certain opposition political parties, unfortunately, had abstained from participating in the elections."

    She asserted that there were "attempts to influence the electoral process from abroad" and referred to Russia's claims made on Nov 22 and Dec 15 last year.

    "We should pay tribute to the Bangladeshi leadership, who were able to create the necessary conditions for the voters to freely express their will," the statement added.

    "On this occasion, we would like to congratulate the people of Bangladesh on the successful elections," Zakharova said.

    President Vladimir Putin also congratulated Sheikh Hasina on assuming office for the fourth consecutive term.

    Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Chinese President Xi Jinping felicitated Hasina.

    RELATED STORIES
    US may be trying to destabilise Bangladesh along the lines of Arab Spring: Russia
    US may be trying to destabilise Bangladesh: Russia
    It says key industries may come under attack, as well as a number of officials who will be accused without evidence of obstructing the democratic will of citizens
    Maria Zakharova, the chief spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    US dismisses Moscow's claims of meddling in Bangladesh elections
    The US says it does not support any political party in Bangladesh and reiterates it call for free and fair elections
    Russian claims of US election meddling hurt sentiments of Bangladeshis: BNP
    Russian official's remarks hurt sentiments of Bangladeshis: BNP
    The party dismisses allegations that its leaders discussed their anti-government campaigns with US envoy Peter Haas as 'misinformation'
    Maria Zakharova, the chief spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Haas discussed plans for antigovernment rallies: Russia
    The meeting with a member of the opposition in Bangladesh took place in October, the Russian foreign ministry says

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India