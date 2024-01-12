Russia says opposition boycotting Bangladesh's general election was 'unfortunate'

Russia has repeated its allegations that some foreign powers tried to influence Bangladesh's general elections held last week before dubbing the boycott of the balloting by some opposition parties as "unfortunate".
In a statement in Moscow on Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said international and Russian observers have confirmed the legitimacy of Jan 7 parliamentary elections.
She added that both local and international observers, including those from Russian, have also confirmed "their compliance with generally accepted standards".
Andrey Yuryevich Shutov, a member of the Russian Federation Central Election Commission (CEC), headed the Russian delegation, Zakharova said.
The Russian diplomat noted that "certain opposition political parties, unfortunately, had abstained from participating in the elections."
She asserted that there were "attempts to influence the electoral process from abroad" and referred to Russia's claims made on Nov 22 and Dec 15 last year.
"We should pay tribute to the Bangladeshi leadership, who were able to create the necessary conditions for the voters to freely express their will," the statement added.
"On this occasion, we would like to congratulate the people of Bangladesh on the successful elections," Zakharova said.
President Vladimir Putin also congratulated Sheikh Hasina on assuming office for the fourth consecutive term.
Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Chinese President Xi Jinping felicitated Hasina.