Gono Odhikar Parishad's march to EC headquarters blocked by police

Police have intercepted the Gono Odhikar Parishad's march to the Election Commission headquarters, led by Nurul Haque Nur, in protest at the regulator's decision not to register the outfit as a political party.

Nur led a procession out of Dhaka's Paltan at 12:30 pm on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of the DMP's Ramna Division and other police officials were on the scene. The procession was blocked due to concerns over traffic congestion leading to public suffering in the city, according to an official.

The marching activists subsequently sat on the road and began chanting anti-government slogans in the face of police obstruction.

The demonstration has brought traffic to a standstill in Shahbagh.