Gono Odhikar Parishad's march to EC headquarters blocked by police

Police have intercepted the Gono Odhikar Parishad's march to the Election Commission headquarters, led by Nurul Haque Nur, in protest at the regulator's decision not to register the outfit as a political party.
Nur led a procession out of Dhaka's Paltan at 12:30 pm on Tuesday.
Deputy Commissioner of the DMP's Ramna Division and other police officials were on the scene. The procession was blocked due to concerns over traffic congestion leading to public suffering in the city, according to an official.
The marching activists subsequently sat on the road and began chanting anti-government slogans in the face of police obstruction.
The demonstration has brought traffic to a standstill in Shahbagh.
Gono Odhikar Parishad had applied for registration as a political party in order to contest in the upcoming general election. However, their bid was rejected, while the EC preliminarily approved two other parties -- the Bangladesh Supreme Party and the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement -- for registration.
The Gono Odhikar Parishad raised questions about the EC's decision to register two 'upstart' parties and said it would not take part in any election under the Awami League government.
The group also said they would stage a sit-in outside Paltan's Pritam Zaman Tower on the same day as the BNP's rally in solidarity with the opposition party's 'one-point' movement to topple the government.
Pritam Zaman Tower housed the organisation's office. But the owner of the space has since served an eviction notice and locked members out of the office after the party splintered due to a rift between Reza Kibria and Nur.