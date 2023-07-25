    বাংলা

    Gono Odhikar Parishad's march to EC headquarters blocked by police

    The organisation is protesting against the regulator's decision not to register it as a political party

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 July 2023, 09:16 AM
    Updated : 25 July 2023, 09:16 AM

    Police have intercepted the Gono Odhikar Parishad's march to the Election Commission headquarters, led by Nurul Haque Nur, in protest at the regulator's decision not to register the outfit as a political party.

    Nur led a procession out of Dhaka's Paltan at 12:30 pm on Tuesday.

    Deputy Commissioner of the DMP's Ramna Division and other police officials were on the scene. The procession was blocked due to concerns over traffic congestion leading to public suffering in the city, according to an official.

    The marching activists subsequently sat on the road and began chanting anti-government slogans in the face of police obstruction.

    The demonstration has brought traffic to a standstill in Shahbagh.

    Gono Odhikar Parishad had applied for registration as a political party in order to contest in the upcoming general election. However, their bid was rejected, while the EC preliminarily approved two other parties -- the Bangladesh Supreme Party and the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement -- for registration.

    The Gono Odhikar Parishad raised questions about the EC's decision to register two 'upstart' parties and said it would not take part in any election under the Awami League government.

    The group also said they would stage a sit-in outside Paltan's Pritam Zaman Tower on the same day as the BNP's rally in solidarity with the opposition party's 'one-point' movement to topple the government.

    Pritam Zaman Tower housed the organisation's office. But the owner of the space has since served an eviction notice and locked members out of the office after the party splintered due to a rift between Reza Kibria and Nur.

    RELATED STORIES
    Owner of building housing Gono Odhikar Parishad office brings charges against Nur, Rashed
    Landlord sues Gono Odhikar's Nur, Rashed
    The suspects were accused of illegally entering the office, vandalising the property, and making threats
    Police deployed at Gono Odhikar Parishad central office after row between party leaders, office space owner
    Police guard Gono Odhikar office after dispute
    Police said the dispute was over the owner taking repossession of the office space over rent arrears
    EC to visit Gono Odhikar Parishad offices to 'reverify' registration info amid infighting
    EC to 'reverify' Gono Odhikar Parishad registration info
    The party's feuding leaders Reza Kibria and Nurul Haque Nur have been asked to provide the necessary documents
    Photo: Reza Kibria
    I am the convenor of Gono Odhikar Parishad: Reza Kibria
    The remark comes after his removal from the position by a part of the party amid his row with party leader Nurul Haque Nur

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen