Zahangir seeks to run for Gazipur mayor again. The EC can make it difficult for him

Suspended Gazipur mayor Zahangir Alam has been fighting to resuscitate his political career for the last 15 months.



Once an unstoppable force in the city’s politics under the ruling Awami League’s banner, the much-talked-about man, whose penchant for political drama perhaps can only be comparable to Mexican telenovela, faced the toughest challenge by far when he was ejected from his party and subsequently suspended from the mayoral post, pending investigation, by the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives in November 2021, for making an objectionable statement about the founding father and numerous allegations of irregularities from the Gazipur city unit of the party.

Zahangir, who never shied away from any controversy surrounding him in his entire career, did not also consider political oblivion as an option following the consecutive blows.



Instead, he decided to fight back.

