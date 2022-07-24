BNP rejects Hasina’s offer of dialogue, sticks to caretaker demand

The BNP has said it will sit with Sheikh Hasina for talks only if she steps down as prime minister and allows a caretaker government to oversee the next general election.

Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir renewed the demand for a non-partisan election-time administration at a discussion in Dhaka on Sunday, a day after Hasina said BNP leaders were free to demonstrate outside her office.

She also said she would offer them tea and listen to what they had to say, but warned that her government will not allow violence, as the opposition party threatened to stage a boycott of the next general election if the Awami League oversees the ballot.