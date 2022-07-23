Hasina says she is ready to talk to BNP leaders if they act democratically

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said police will not barricade the road to her office if the BNP wants to besiege it as part of a democratic movement, but warned that her government will not allow violence.

Speaking at a ruling party meeting via video link on Saturday, she said she was ready to sit with the BNP leaders and listen to what they have to say, as the opposition party threatened to stage a boycott of the next general election if the Awami League oversees the ballot.

The Awami League chief also refuted the opposition party's claim that its leaders are barred from exercising their right to free speech. “They [BNP leaders] speak throughout the day and yet they allege they are not allowed to talk.”

“People don’t join their marches and they allege their supporters are barred from joining their programmes. Why would people go to them? With what expectation?”