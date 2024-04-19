    বাংলা

    Shib Narayan Das, JaSaD leader and designer of first Bangladesh flag, dies at 78

    The JaSaD leader died at a Dhaka hospital on Friday morning, his family said

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 April 2024, 05:57 AM
    Updated : 19 April 2024, 05:57 AM

    Das was admitted to Dhaka’s Samorita Hospital with breathing difficulties on Apr 1.

    On Thursday night, he was moved from Samorita to BSMMU.

    The flag designed by Das, which included a map of Bangladesh, was an integral part of Bangladesh’s struggle for independence. The flag was flown for the first time at the Kala Bhaban at Dhaka University on Mar 2, 1971.

    Das, a Chhatra League leader at the time, was one of those who helped make the iconic red and green flag with a yellow image of Bangladesh at its centre. A group of the student organisation’s activists had come up with the design at a Dhaka University residential hall on Jun 6, 1970.

    In 1972, after Bangladesh gained its independence, the government tasked artist Quamrul Hassan to re-design the flag. Hassan’s design removed the yellow map and finalised the green and red design as Bangladesh’s national flag.

