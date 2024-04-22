    বাংলা

    India's Congress seeks action against Modi for comments about Muslims

    Modi, who is seeking a rare third consecutive term, referred to Muslims as "infiltrators" during a campaign speech on Sunday, drawing widespread criticism from opposition groups

    Reuters
    Published : 22 April 2024, 03:09 PM
    Updated : 22 April 2024, 03:09 PM

    India's main opposition Congress party petitioned the Election Commission on Monday to act against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making what it said were "deeply objectionable" comments about Muslims that violated election laws.

    Modi, who is seeking a rare third consecutive term, referred to Muslims as "infiltrators" during a campaign speech on Sunday, drawing widespread criticism from opposition groups.

    In his speech, Modi said the Congress election manifesto promised to confiscate and redistribute the wealth of Indians, which it denies.

    Modi said if the party adhered to remarks in 2006 of then Congress Prime Minister Manmohan Singh that minority Muslims should have the "first claim on resources" to share in the fruits of development, then wealth would be distributed to "infiltrators" and those who have "more children".

    Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its affiliates often refer to Muslim militants illegally crossing the border from Pakistan as infiltrators.

    They have also criticised Muslims for their higher birth rates and invoked fears that India's Muslim population would overtake that of its majority Hindus.

    India's estimated 200 million Muslims make up the world's third-largest Muslim population. India has a population of 1.42 billion people.

    Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said Modi's "deeply objectionable" statement violated sections of the law that prohibit candidates from asking people to vote or refrain from voting for anyone on the grounds of "religion", "community" or "religious symbols".

    "We have asked the Election Commission to state that this is the position in law," Singhvi told reporters, urging it to act against Modi in the same way it would against anyone else accused of similar offences.

    The Election Commission did not respond to a request for comment.

    Modi's government has repeatedly been accused of discrimination against Muslims, with civil society, opposition groups, and some foreign governments raising concerns over decisions they say are aimed at fanning discrimination and keeping the BJP in power.

    The government has denied all accusations, and Modi has said he works for the betterment of all.

    Under election laws, the Election Commission can ask a party or its leader to respond to a complaint, issue advisories cautioning them or prohibit them from campaigning for a specified period, or launch a criminal case against repeat offenders.

    India's seven-week election began on April 19 and will end on June 1, with results due on June 4.

    RELATED STORIES
    India’s Lok Sabha election 2024: What you need to know
    India’s Lok Sabha election 2024: What you need to know
    Elections are starting this month to the 543 contested seats in the lower house of parliament for a term of five years
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters during a roadshow in Varanasi, India, April 25, 2019. Varanasi is Modi’s election constituency.
    Modi eyes a third win in India election. Who is he and how did he come to power?
    If he wins, it may be the 73-year-old Modi's last term in office
    Musk to meet Modi in India; sources say announcement on investment likely
    Musk to meet Modi in India
    A Tesla investment announcement during the election would bolster the business-friendly credentials of Modi
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an election campaign rally in Meerut, India, March 31, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
    Modi could sweep away Congress in election: survey
    Congress could fall to 38 seats, a record low, from 52 in 2019 and the previous low of 44 in 2014, according to the survey conducted in March that covered nearly 180,000 people

    Opinion

    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps