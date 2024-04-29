Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 30, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Scotland's Humza Yousaf quits, boosting Labour before UK vote

Yousaf is quitting as head of the pro-independence Scottish National Party and first minister of Scotland's devolved government

Scotland's Humza Yousaf quits
Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf arrives for a press conference at Bute House, his official residence where he said he will resign as SNP leader and Scotland's First Minister, avoiding having to face a no-confidence vote in his leadership, in Edinbu

Reuters

Published : 29 Apr 2024, 11:03 PM

Updated : 29 Apr 2024, 11:03 PM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
UK Conservative lawmaker defects to opposition Labour
UK Conservative lawmaker defects to opposition Labour
Congress seeks action against Modi for comments about Muslims
Congress seeks action against Modi for comments about Muslims
Indians vote in huge election dominated by Modi
Indians vote in huge election dominated by Modi
Tabloid publisher testifies he helped Trump candidacy
Tabloid publisher testifies he helped Trump candidacy
Read More
More heat and heatwave
More heat and heatwave
Fans can give Bayern advantage against Real: Tuchel
Fans can give Bayern advantage against Real: Tuchel
Indian state suspends licences of products of yoga guru in latest setback
Indian state suspends licences of products of yoga guru in latest setback
MV Abdullah is set to leave UAE for Bangladesh
MV Abdullah is set to leave UAE for Bangladesh
Read More
Opinion

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh

Tasneem Hossain

Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
Read More