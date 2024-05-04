BNP's rebel Upazila candidates to forge ahead, accuse centre of disconnect

Some say being repeatedly sidelined from elections will make them irrelevant in local politics

All but one of the BNP leaders expelled for standing in the Upazila council elections are staying in the fray in a rebuke to the central leadership.

Some say being repeatedly sidelined from elections makes staying relevant in local politics challenging. A local leader said that the central leaders are unaware of the situation on the ground.

Another one questioned the benefits of being loyal to a party that always boycotts polls.

Many leaders justified their decision to join the Upazila ballot due to public demand at the grassroots level. Some contestants were already public representatives and did not want to stay away from the polls.

The BNP central leadership, however, accused them of having connections with the ruling Awami League. The opposition party has warned that even the supporters of the rebel leaders will face consequences.

At least 28 candidates vying for the chairman posts in the Upazilas election due on May 8come with a BNP background, although they were strongly forbidden to contest it.

A total of 79 BNP members were vying for the posts of chairman, vice chairman and woman vice chairman from a reserved seat. They were stripped of the party posts for defying orders and contesting the ballot.

The letter issued to the expelled leaders said they “conspired” with the government, which is inexcusable.

As their demand for an election-time nonpartisan government was not met, the BNP refused to go to the 12th parliamentary elections held in January this year, mirroring its previous boycott in 2014.

But in comparison to the 10th general election, more BNP members rebelled and contested the last election.

Notably, a central BNP leader even won the election as an independent candidate while a vice chairman defected to the Awami League and won with the ruling party's boat symbol.

Some others joined other parties or contested the election as independent candidates.

Despite these disturbing developments, the BNP remained firm in its resolve not to participate in the Upazila or any vote under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The party had abstained from all local elections for one and a half years before the 12th general election.

The Awami League adopted a different strategy for the Upazila election this time. They removed the party symbol and opened the candidacy to everyone.

The rebel BNP leaders said multiple Awami League leaders were gunning for the same positions in many Upazilas, potentially benefiting opposition leaders due to divided votes among Awami League contenders.

The BNP, in any case, is not sparing the rebels. It expelled 76 members on Apr 26, three more the following day, and another four on Apr 30. In a notable case, Roman Ahmed, who had entered the race for a reserved seat for women in Meherpur Sadar Upazila, withdrew her candidacy at a press conference. Following her withdrawal, the BNP rescinded her expulsion.

As many as 63 BNP leaders submitted their nomination forms for the second phase of the elections to 161 Upazilas scheduled for May 21.

Their party issued a show cause notice to them, most of whom had ignored previous notices for contesting the first phase of the election.

When asked about the statements given by the expelled leaders, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said: “Those who conspire with the negative force and go for the election will always find excuses. We believe no free and fair election is possible under the current government.”

‘CENTRAL LEADERS DESTROYING THE PARTY’

Ganendra Chandra Sarkar, who previously won the chairman's seat in Sunamganj's Shalla Upazila, is running again. However, due to the BNP's boycott of the election, he is contesting as an independent candidate.

Despite being expelled by the BNP, Ganendra, who serves as president of Shalla Upazila unit of the party, has openly criticised the central BNP leadership during his campaign. He has garnered visible support from local BNP leaders and activists throughout his campaign.

Supporters also suggest that senior BNP leaders have been discreetly supporting him from behind the scenes.

"With a political career spanning 50 years, I believe the central BNP leaders are out of touch with the grassroots. They simply issue orders from the centre, without understanding the real situation on the ground," Ganendra fumed.

The central leaders were “drifting away” from the grassroots activists and “destroying the party”, he commented. "I don't agree with the negative decision to expel (leaders) taken by the centre. I'll fight till the end."

In the same election, three Awami League candidates - Abanimohan Das, Dupur Ranjan Das, and SM Shamim - are also vying for the position. Ganendra wants to make the most of the division of votes among these ruling party candidates and hopes that "on May 8, the people will choose me."

In Derai, another closeby Upazila in the Sunamganj district, the electoral battleground is set between the Awami League and the BNP.

Golap Mia, another defiant BNP member running for the chairman post in Derai, was expelled and stripped of his position as the organising secretary of Upazila BNP. Previously, he had won the vice chairman's post in the Upazila.

Like Ganendra, Golap has chosen to disregard the BNP's directive. "The BNP may have expelled me, but I continue to receive support from leaders and activists. Some leaders are even aiding me behind the scenes," claimed Golap.

'WHAT'S THE BENEFIT OF BEING PART OF BNP?’

Natore Sadar and Naldanga, two Upazilas scheduled to go to he polls in the first phase, are buzzing with excitement. This is because two expelled BNP leaders contesting the election are quite popular there.

Sardar Afzal Hossain, who secured the chairman’s post in Naldanga's Brahmapur Union in 2011, is running for Upazila chairman this year.

Disappointed with the BNP's repeated decision to boycott elections, Afzal questioned the value of remaining with the party: "What's the benefit of being part of this political party if it keeps boycotting the elections? How can we survive in local politics if we don't contest?"

Afzal no longer identifies as BNP leader. "I don’t understand why they would issue me a show cause notice or expel me. I resigned from all posts three years ago and have no ties with the BNP," he offered.

Nevertheless, Afzal is optimistic about receiving support from BNP followers. "They'll be with me, and we'll secure a victory by the grace of Allah," he stated confidently.

Md Ishtiaque Ahammed Heera, vying for the chairman’s post in Sadar Upazila with a motorcycle symbol, was elected Chhatra Dal vice president in Nawab Sirajuddoula College as a student.

Attempts by bdnews24.com to contact him for comments about his expulsion were unsuccessful as he did not return calls.

Md Dewan Shahin, a Sunamganj BNP member, noted that both leaders were highly active in BNP politics 18-20 years ago. "Some BNP members joined their election campaigns, but they were advised by the central party to refrain," he said.

Gous Khan lost his post of BNP Upazila convener as he is contesting for chairman in Sylhet's Biswanath.

"At the national level, our party is not participating in the election. But I am already 60 years old. I won’t be able to contest in another five years. They should consider this. What do we gain from being isolated from the public for so long?" he lamented.

NOT CENTRAL BUT 'LOCAL DEMAND' IS THE FOCUS

In Manikganj's Singair and Harirampur Upazilas, BNP members who decided to run in the elections were expelled, but their expulsion had no effect on their campaign strategies.

They emphasised that their focus was on "local demand and aspirations" rather than the central directives of the party.

Expelled Jubo Dal joint convener Jahidur Rahman Tushar is running for the Hariram Upazila chairman’s post. He was elected Boira Union chairman for three consecutive terms.

Tushar said he served the people in Boira Union and had no idea that the BNP would not take part in the election when the schedule was announced.

"When I had already begun my public campaign, the party declared on April 14 its decision to boycott. Although district BNP leaders urged me to withdraw my nomination, withdrawing at this stage would ruin my career. The people would not accept me anymore," he explained.

He added that withdrawing from the race would be a "disgrace," as it might give the impression that he had taken money to do so. "That’s why, despite the party's directive, I am continuing my candidacy."

‘EXPULSION NO ISSUE’

Cumilla North BNP joint convener Md Ramizuddin was also expelled for contesting the polls.

He is indifferent about the party’s boycott decision.

”They expelled me as they have the power. This is not an issue at all. I’m contesting the election and will do so till the end,” he said.

The BNP leader was hopeful to win as well. “Four Awami League leaders are vying for the same post here. So, I have a chance to win. Rest you can see on May 8.”

Ramizuddin also claimed the BNP leaders and activists were supporting him.

Former Nangolkot Chhatra Dal president Mazharul Islam Chhupu also did not pay any heed to the expulsion order.

“I don’t hold a post in the party. So, being expelled is not important to me.”

The former chairman of Makrabpur Union claimed despite the centre’s boycott, local BNP leaders and activists were supporting him.

“By the grace of Allah, people will cast their votes for me and I’ll win,” he said.

[Additional reporting by bdnews24.com Dinajpur Correspondent Morshedur Rahman, Natore Correspondent Tariqul Hasan, Manikganj Correspondent Mahidul Islam Mahi, Kishoreganj Correspondent Maruf Ahmed, Mymensingh Correspondent Iliyas Ahmed, Sylhet Correspondent Bappa Maitra, Sunamganj Correspondent Shams Shamim and Cumilla Correspondent Abdur Rahman.]