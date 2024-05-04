Siblings aged 6 and 7 drown in Munshiganj school pond

The two children went out to play in the afternoon, but did not return

A 7-year-old girl and her 6-year-old brother have drowned in the pond of a school in Munshiganj’s Sadar Upazila.

The bodies of Moriom Akter and Al Amin were recovered from the pond of Dhalibari Government Primary School under Mahakali Union Council on Friday night, said Aminul Islam, chief of Sadar Police Station.

Citing locals, the police officer said the two children of day labourer Noor Alam went out to play in the afternoon, but did not return, prompting the locals to search the pond.

“We’ve sent a team to the site. More details will be available later,” said Aminul.