Gazipur train rescue rolls into the night after head-on collision

It was unclear when the rescue operation would be completed

Engineers have recovered two tank cars, a coach, and a power car by Friday night following a collision between two trains in Gazipur. However, other parts remained on the line, and it was unclear when the rescue operation would be completed.

The Tangail commuter train collided head-on with a freight train carrying oil in Joydebpur around 10:50am, injuring the train drivers and their assistants.

Joydebpur Stationmaster Hanif Mia said a total of 10 bogies derailed in the accident and five coaches were heavily damaged.

A rescue train from Dhaka arrived around 4pm and started the operation to recover the cars.

Ferdous Ahmed, the chief of Kamalapur Railway Police Station in Dhaka, said a general diary had been filed regarding the incident.

According to Md Shahidul Islam, a security officer at the railway, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) were initially deployed to prevent theft from the trains. However, these units were withdrawn by the evening, leaving police to guard the site.

Train services on the route were disrupted for two hours until the up line was cleared later in the afternoon.

Bangladesh Railway suspended a stationmaster and two pointsmen in response and formed two investigation committees. The district administration constituted a separate committee to look into the matter.