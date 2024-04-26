BNP expels 73 local leaders for joining Upazila polls race defying party boycott

The BNP has expelled 73 leaders of its local units across Bangladesh for their decision to contest the Upazila council elections despite the party’s boycott of any polls under the Awami League government.
They include 28 vying for chairman, 24 for vice-chairman and 21 for vice-chairman’s seats reserved for women.
They held the posts of president general secretary, vice-president, convenor, member secretary and co-convenor of Thana and Upazila committees.
Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the expulsion of the leaders from all committees and the cancellation of their membership in a notice on Friday.
Central leaders said the expelled members had been asked to explain their position.
“We’ve done what is required by the party constitution. The party will surely take organisatonal measures against those who defy party decisions,” Rizvi told bdnews24.com.
“It can’t be that they will remain in the party and at the same time work in collusion with the evil forces.”
The BNP has been staying away from elections since the 2014 parliamentary polls, saying elections are never free and fair under the Awami League government.
It contested the 2018 general election, but lost. The party did not take part in the Jan 7 polls this year.