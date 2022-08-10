BNP plans ‘huge’ protest rally at Naya Paltan against price rise

The BNP has planned a huge gathering at its Naya Paltan rally against a hike in prices of commodities, especially fuel oil, and what it calls government suppression.

Its Dhaka Metropolitan North and South units will organise the rally on the street outside the party’s headquarters on Thursday afternoon as part of a two-day programme.

On Friday, it will stage demonstrations in the cities and towns in all districts.

“Leaders and activists at all levels in ward and Thana units of Dhaka city will join the rally. We assume people who are not directly involved with politics will also join the protests,” said Abdus Salam, convenor of Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP.