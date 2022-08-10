BNP plans ‘huge’ protest rally at Naya Paltan against price rise

The BNP has planned a huge gathering at its Naya Paltan rally against a hike in prices of commodities, especially fuel oil, and what it calls government suppression.
Its Dhaka Metropolitan North and South units will organise the rally on the street outside the party’s headquarters on Thursday afternoon as part of a two-day programme.
On Friday, it will stage demonstrations in the cities and towns in all districts.
“Leaders and activists at all levels in ward and Thana units of Dhaka city will join the rally. We assume people who are not directly involved with politics will also join the protests,” said Abdus Salam, convenor of Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP.
“It will be a huge gathering!”
Amanullah Aman, convenor of Dhaka Metropolitan North unit, said; “The gathering will be unprecedented and we’ve taken preparation for that. This area will become a sea of people by tomorrow afternoon as leaders and activists of our Dhaka Metropolitan units and our affiliates will arrive.”
“Our rally will be peaceful. Through this historic rally, we will give a message to the government: resign immediately and transfer power to a non-partisan neutral government.”
Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will be the chief guest of the rally scheduled to start at 2pm. Chairperson Khaleda Zia is unable to participate in programmes as she is out on a suspended jail term on corruption charges.
The BNP has been demonstrating for the resignation of the Sheikh Hasina government. The opposition party demands that the next parliamentary elections, scheduled for 2023-end, be held with a caretaker government in power.
Its protests gained momentum after a recent hike in fuel oil prices amid growing inflation. Two leaders of its affiliates died in clashes with police in Bhola during the protests.