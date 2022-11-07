    বাংলা

    Court grants bail to 8 Dhaka University student rights activists

    The eight were arrested in a case filed by two Chhatra League leaders at Shahbagh Police Station

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Nov 2022, 12:03 PM
    Updated : 7 Nov 2022, 12:03 PM

    A Bangladesh court has granted bail to eight activists from the Dhaka University branch of the Students’ Rights Council, including the group’s President Aktar Hossain and General Secretary Akram Hossain.

    Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Syeda Jhuma heard their bail petitions in a case filed by two Chhatra League leaders and granted their bail on Monday.

    This means the activists will be freed from jail, said their lawyer Mujahidul Islam.

    The other activists who received bail are Saddam Hossain, Abdul Quader, Tariqul Islam, Asif Mahmud, Jahid Hossain and Sanaullah.

    The court set Nov 14 and Nov 20 to hear the bail petitions of 16 other suspects in two separate cases.

    Shahbagh police arrested the eight suspects on Oct 6. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahidul Islam sent them to jail the following day.

    He then set Oct 11 for the hearing of the bail petitions. On Oct 11, the court scrapped the bail petitions of all 24 suspects. It also granted single-day remand to interrogate Aktar and Akram in police custody on Oct 20. However, the court scrapped the remand petitions for the other 22 suspects.

    On Oct 25, the court dismissed both remand and bail petitions.

    On Oct 7, members of the Students’ Rights Council were holding an event in front of the Raju Statue at Dhaka University to commemorate the third anniversary of the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad when they were attacked by the Chhatra League.

    Members of the Chhatra League attacked the group again at Dhaka Medical College. Police from Shahbagh Police Station arrested the 24 activists with support from the Chhatra League afterwards.

    Two central Chhatra League leaders – Nazim Uddin and Aminur Rahman – then filed two cases against the activists, claiming they had attacked Chhatra League members.

    The council drew attention of the media with its 2018 movement that forced the government to remove quotas from public jobs. The council went on to stage protests on other occasions. One of its leaders, Nurul Haque Nur, was elected vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union. He recently formed a party with some other politicians.

    RELATED STORIES
    AFM Kamal
    Business dispute led to BNP leader Kamal’s murder: police
    Police have detained a Chhatra Dal leader suspected of being involved in the killing and are trying to arrest other suspects
    Sylhet BNP leader Kamal knifed to death, Chhatra Dal activist detained
    Sylhet BNP leader stabbed to death
    Witnesses said the attackers stopped Kamal’s car and stabbed him
    US President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama attend a campaign for Democratic US senatorial candidate John Fetterman and Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US November 5, 2022.
    Biden, Trump headline dueling rallies
    Nonpartisan forecasts and polls show Republicans are heavy favourites to win control of the House of Representatives
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is helped after he was shot in the shin in Wazirabad, Pakistan November 3, 2022 in this still image obtained from video.
    Pakistan's Khan welcomes probe into shooting
    The former premier said he would join his rally, which demands early election, in 10 to 14 days' time when it reached the city of Rawalpindi

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher