Court grants bail to 8 Dhaka University student rights activists

The other activists who received bail are Saddam Hossain, Abdul Quader, Tariqul Islam, Asif Mahmud, Jahid Hossain and Sanaullah.

The court set Nov 14 and Nov 20 to hear the bail petitions of 16 other suspects in two separate cases.

Shahbagh police arrested the eight suspects on Oct 6. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahidul Islam sent them to jail the following day.

He then set Oct 11 for the hearing of the bail petitions. On Oct 11, the court scrapped the bail petitions of all 24 suspects. It also granted single-day remand to interrogate Aktar and Akram in police custody on Oct 20. However, the court scrapped the remand petitions for the other 22 suspects.

On Oct 25, the court dismissed both remand and bail petitions.

On Oct 7, members of the Students’ Rights Council were holding an event in front of the Raju Statue at Dhaka University to commemorate the third anniversary of the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad when they were attacked by the Chhatra League.