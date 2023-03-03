Turkish opposition alliance says it will announce election candidate on Monday

Turkey's six-party opposition alliance said it will announce on Monday its joint candidate to challenge President Tayyip Erdogan in the presidential election, little more than two months before the vote is set to be held.

Erdogan indicated on Wednesday that elections will be held on May 14, sticking to his previous plan for the vote with a date just over three months after a devastating earthquake killed more than 45,000 people in Turkey.

The leaders of the six opposition parties met on Thursday with the expectation that they would agree on a joint candidate, who was widely expected to be Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).