    Nazmul Huda's Trinamool BNP gets green light for EC registration

    It means the new party will be eligible to contest the next parliamentary polls with the electoral symbol golden fibre

    Published : 9 Feb 2023, 02:52 PM
    Published : 9 Feb 2023, 02:52 PM

    Trinamool BNP, the breakaway BNP offshoot led by former minister Nazmul Huda, has received the green light for registration with the Election Commission.

    It means the new party will be eligible to contest in the next parliamentary polls with the electoral symbol golden fibre, which stands for jute in Bangladesh.

    Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said Thursday that the EC would register the party on orders from the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

    Nazmul Huda, a barrister by training, was among the founding members of the party formed by Ziaur Rahman, who put Huda into its policymaking body, the National Standing Committee.

    His widow Khaleda Zia kept Huda in the Standing Committee and made him minister after forming the government in 1991 and 2001.

    Huda was once expelled and then taken back into the party fold.

    He resigned from the BNP and formed a new party named BNF in 2012. The new party also expelled him and won a seat in the 2014 national election.

    Huda formed the Trinamool BNP after he failed to join the ruling Awami League-led coalition by creating two more parties.

    The Trinamool BNP applied for EC registration before the 2018 elections.

    However, the Election Commission rejected the application for missing the deadline and not submitting fees and necessary information.

    Later, Huda moved the court and won the case. Alamgir said the EC would implement the court order soon.

