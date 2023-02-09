Nazmul Huda’s Trinamool BNP gets green light for EC registration

Trinamool BNP, the breakaway BNP offshoot led by former minister Nazmul Huda, has received the green light for registration with the Election Commission.

It means the new party will be eligible to contest in the next parliamentary polls with the electoral symbol golden fibre, which stands for jute in Bangladesh.

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said Thursday that the EC would register the party on orders from the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.