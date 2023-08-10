Pakistan leaders seek deal on caretaker PM ahead of election

Pakistan's outgoing prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, and the leader of the opposition will meet again on Friday to try to pick a caretaker leader to oversee a general election due by November, the premier's office said.

Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz held a first round of talks on Thursday afternoon, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

The two leaders decided to meet again on Friday to continue deliberations on candidates for the position proposed by both men, it said.

"We've yet to reach a consensus," Riaz told reporters after leaving Prime Minister House in Islamabad.

Under the constitution, the two have three days to reach agreement on a caretaker leader. If they can't, the decision will go to a parliamentary committee, and if it can't agree, then the Election Commission of Pakistan will decide.