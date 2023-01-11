'Disgraced' Rep George Santos should resign, NY Republicans say

New York Republicans on Wednesday called for the resignation of "disgraced" newly elected US Representative George Santos, following revelations he fabricated much of his resume and life story during his campaign.

They made the call in a news conference two days after a nonpartisan watchdog accused Santos of breaking campaign finance laws in a filing with the Federal Elections Committee.

The Nassau County, New York, Republican Party, from the New York City suburb that includes the majority of Santos' district, said in a statement ahead of the event that dozens of county Republican officials would make "a major announcement regarding the disgraced Member of the House of Representatives."