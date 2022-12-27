    বাংলা

    Fourth Japan minister exits PM Kishida's four-month-old cabinet

    Three other ministers have quit in close succession due to scandals

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Dec 2022, 06:20 AM
    Updated : 27 Dec 2022, 06:20 AM

    Japanese reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, becoming the fourth minister to leave the cabinet created by Kishida in August. 

    Three other ministers have quit in close succession due to scandals, some involving funding and ties with the Unification Church. 

    The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's close links with the religious group were revealed after the killing of former premier Shinzo Abe, and have been cited by public opinion poll respondents as a reason behind Kishida's low approval ratings. 

    Opposition parties have accused Akiba of involvement in election law violations and of ties with the Unification Church, although Akiba has denied any wrongdoing.

    "There was not a single thing that I did that breached the law," Akiba said to reporters gathered at the prime minister's office after he submitted his resignation to Kishida. 

    "It was a difficult decision to make, but I tendered my resignation to the prime minister as I felt I must not hamper the debates in parliament," he added. 

    Akiba will be replaced by former reconstruction minister Hiromichi Watanabe, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina picks Mashrafe as Awami League’s youth and sports secretary
    Mashrafe becomes AL youth and sports secretary
    He became a member of the executive committee of the Narail District Awami League in June 2021
    Bani Amin
    Anti-government activist slapped in Shahbagh
    A video of the incident has spread on social media, drawing widespread condemnation
    Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, takes part in a mass gathering against the dissolution of parliament, in Kathmandu, Nepal February 10, 2021. REUTERS
    Nepal's ex-guerrilla chief becomes PM
    Pushpa Kamal Dahal goes by his nom de guerre Prachanda - meaning ‘terrible’ or ‘fierce’
    BNP, Jatiya Party served themselves, not the people: Hasina
    BNP, Jatiya Party pursued their own interests: Hasina
    The Awami League is committed to enriching the nation's fortunes, according to the prime minister

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher