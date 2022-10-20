    বাংলা

    Contenders in UK leadership race need 100 nominations

    The high threshold means a maximum of three candidates will make it to the first stage

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Oct 2022, 05:34 PM
    Updated : 20 Oct 2022, 05:34 PM

    Candidates competing to become Britain's next prime minister will need the backing of at least 100 Conservative Party lawmakers to enter the parliamentary stage of the contest, which will take place on Monday, organisers said.

    The high threshold means a maximum of three candidates will make it to the first stage. Nominations close at 1300 GMT on Monday.

    If only one candidate meets the threshold, that candidate will be declared the winner on Monday, organisers said.

    If two candidates make it to the ballot, the party's wider membership will decide the winner in an online ballot.

    Any third candidate will be eliminated in a ballot of lawmakers, leaving two to go forward to the online vote, with the winner declared Friday Oct. 28.

    Before members vote, lawmakers will hold an indicative vote on the two candidates, making clear the preferred choice of Conservative lawmakers.

    RELATED STORIES
    British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a news conference in London, Britain, Oct 14, 2022.
    Who could replace Truss?
    A leadership election will be completed within the next week to replace the shortest-serving prime minister in British history
    British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, next to British Prime Minister Liz Truss, looks on at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, October 17, 2022.
    UK PM Truss threatens disciplinary action against rebel MPs
    'The whips will now be speaking to Conservative MPs who failed to support the government,' a government spokesperson said
    Britain's Secretary of State for the Home Department Suella Braverman walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 18, 2022.
    UK interior minister Braverman quits
    She is the second senior minister to leave the government in less than a week
    British Prime Minister Liz Truss walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain Oct 18, 2022.
    Senior adviser to Truss suspended: BBC
    One of her most senior advisers is to face a formal investigation by the government's Propriety and Ethics team

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher