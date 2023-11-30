Govt won't get away with 'one-sided' election, says BNP's Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has warned the government that they will not get away with holding a 'one-sided' election.
As the BNP launched a hartal on Thursday, Rizvi led flash processions of BNP leaders and activists in Gulshan-1 and on Janapath Road in Uttara.
He reiterated the BNP's pledge to enforce a successful hartal after ending the procession in Gulshan and went to Uttara along with party leaders and activists.
The BNP has called for a hartal from 6 am to 6 pm on Thursday, the last day of nomination form submissions. Earlier on Wednesday, it enforced a 24-hour blockade starting from 6 am.
The BNP has enforced a series of hartals and blockades to press for the installation of an election-time caretaker government in the wake of the deadly clashes with the police during its antigovernment rally on Oct 28.
It has held 16 days of blockades in eight rounds and three days of hartal as of now.
Rizvi was seen leading a procession on Road 1 in Gulshan at 7 am as the hartal began.
“We are enforcing a dawn-to-dusk hartal. Our leaders and activists have taken to the streets braving all obstacles, arrests and warrants. We're not alone as people have joined us on the streets. They're fighting to establish democracy," Rizvi said after the 10-minute procession.
No matter what 'blueprint' the government has prepared, they will not 'get away with it', the veteran BNP leader said. "They must step down from the throne they grabbed illegally."
Afterwards, Rizvi led another procession of 30-35 leaders and activists on Janapath Road in Uttara.
In both places, he pledged to continue the protests until the election schedule was cancelled and the government stepped down. BNP leaders and activists also chanted slogans supporting the hartal.
The Swechchha Sebak Dal also brought out a flash procession in Motijheel, while Chhatra Dal brought out flash protests in Bangla Motor, Amtali, and some other parts of the city.