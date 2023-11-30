Govt won't get away with 'one-sided' election, says BNP's Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has warned the government that they will not get away with holding a 'one-sided' election.

As the BNP launched a hartal on Thursday, Rizvi led flash processions of BNP leaders and activists in Gulshan-1 and on Janapath Road in Uttara.

He reiterated the BNP's pledge to enforce a successful hartal after ending the procession in Gulshan and went to Uttara along with party leaders and activists.

The BNP has called for a hartal from 6 am to 6 pm on Thursday, the last day of nomination form submissions. Earlier on Wednesday, it enforced a 24-hour blockade starting from 6 am.