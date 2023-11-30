    বাংলা

    Govt won't get away with 'one-sided' election, says BNP's Rizvi

    Rizvi led flash processions of BNP leaders and activists in Gulshan and Uttara on the day of hartal

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Nov 2023, 07:53 AM
    Updated : 30 Nov 2023, 07:53 AM

    BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has warned the government that they will not get away with holding a 'one-sided' election.

    As the BNP launched a hartal on Thursday, Rizvi led flash processions of BNP leaders and activists in Gulshan-1 and on Janapath Road in Uttara.

    He reiterated the BNP's pledge to enforce a successful hartal after ending the procession in Gulshan and went to Uttara along with party leaders and activists.

    The BNP has called for a hartal from 6 am to 6 pm on Thursday, the last day of nomination form submissions. Earlier on Wednesday, it enforced a 24-hour blockade starting from 6 am.

    The BNP has enforced a series of hartals and blockades to press for the installation of an election-time caretaker government in the wake of the deadly clashes with the police during its antigovernment rally on Oct 28.

    It has held 16 days of blockades in eight rounds and three days of hartal as of now.

    Rizvi was seen leading a procession on Road 1 in Gulshan at 7 am as the hartal began.

    “We are enforcing a dawn-to-dusk hartal. Our leaders and activists have taken to the streets braving all obstacles, arrests and warrants. We're not alone as people have joined us on the streets. They're fighting to establish democracy," Rizvi said after the 10-minute procession.

    No matter what 'blueprint' the government has prepared, they will not 'get away with it', the veteran BNP leader said. "They must step down from the throne they grabbed illegally."

    Afterwards, Rizvi led another procession of 30-35 leaders and activists on Janapath Road in Uttara.

    In both places, he pledged to continue the protests until the election schedule was cancelled and the government stepped down. BNP leaders and activists also chanted slogans supporting the hartal.

    The Swechchha Sebak Dal also brought out a flash procession in Motijheel, while Chhatra Dal brought out flash protests in Bangla Motor, Amtali, and some other parts of the city.

    RELATED STORIES
    Government is mired in ‘darkness,’ says BNP’s Rizvi
    Government is mired in ‘darkness’: Rizvi
    The BNP Senior Joint Secretary General led two quick processions in Karwan Bazar and Dayaganj on the second day of a 48-hour strike
    Rizvi leads quick procession as BNP blockade resumes for 5th time
    Rizvi leads procession as BNP blockade resumes
    Holding an illegal election will not bring about any benefits,' Rizvi said to the government
    Tuku’s views on secularism, Jamaat are personal, not of BNP: Rizvi
    Tuku’s views on secularism, Jamaat are personal: Rizvi
    The member of the BNP’s policymaking body spoke about the BNP’s ongoing protests for an election-time caretaker government in an interview with Indian newspaper The Hindu
    Government is disoriented by transport lockdown, says BNP leader Rizvi
    BNP leader Rizvi says govt is disoriented by lockdown
    Rizvi, accused of running party programmes from a ‘hideout’, was spotted in a procession in Dhaka’s Khilgaon on Monday

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps