    বাংলা

    Scotland's health minister Humza Yousaf to run for country's leadership

    Yousaf becomes the first to publicly announce his intention to stand in the race after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's surprise resignation earlier in the week

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Feb 2023, 03:47 AM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2023, 03:47 AM

    Scottish Health Minister Humza Yousaf said on Saturday he would run in the leadership contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon as Scottish National Party (SNP) leader and first minister.

    Yousaf becomes the first to publicly announce his intention to stand in the race after Sturgeon's surprise resignation earlier in the week saying she had become too divisive and too tired to carry on.

    "I have decided to put myself forward as a candidate to become Scotland's next First Minister, and Leader of the SNP," the 37-year old, who has been a member of the Scottish parliament since 2011 and has also held several ministerial roles, said on Twitter.

    John Swinney, the 58-year-old deputy first minister, ruled himself out Thursday, saying his decision not to be a candidate was to create the space for a "fresh perspective" on the governing SNP's aims, including on independence.

    The SNP has said it will choose a new leader within six weeks through a ballot of its members, which will close on March 27. Sturgeon, 52, said she was not leaving politics and that she would stay on until a successor has been picked.

    Her unexpected exit has left a question mark over the SNP's fight for independence as the Westminster government has blocked its attempts to hold a second vote after a 2014 referendum in which Scotland voted 55% to 45% to remain part of the United Kingdom.

    The loss of Sturgeon, regarded by many as the best political communicator in Britain, also has the potential to influence the outcome of the next national election if it helps the opposition Labour Party to regain some of the seats it once held in Scotland.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Florence Regional Airport in Florence, South Carolina, US, March 12, 2022. REUTERS/Randall Hill
    Witnesses in Trump probe may have lied: grand jury
    The special grand jury also concluded there was no widespread fraud in the election, despite Trump's false claims that the vote was rigged against him
    Debate over president’s post unexpected, says CEC Awal
    Debate over president’s post unexpected: CEC
    No legal barrier for the former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission to hold the post of president, CEC Kazi Habibul Awal says
    President M Abdul Hamid, centre left, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, centre right and President-elect Md Sahabuddin, second from right, pose for a photo op at Bangabhaban on Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023.
    President-elect Sahabuddin meets President Hamid
    Md Sahabuddin -- a former District and Sessions Judge and former Anti-Corruption Commission commissioner – was announced president by the Election Commission on Monday
    Nikki Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina and Ambassador to the UN, stumps for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin (R-VA), during a campaign event in McLean, Virginia, US, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
    Haley announces 2024 Republican presidential bid
    She is challenging her one-time boss for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher