    Barishal buzzes with excitement over Hasina's visit

    The prime minister is set to address voters at a campaign event in the city

    Barishal Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Dec 2023, 08:59 AM
    Updated : 29 Dec 2023, 08:59 AM

    Barishal has transformed into a hub of processions and celebrations to mark Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's first visit to the city in five years.

    The Awami League chief is scheduled to speak at a campaign event at Bangabandhu Udyan on Friday.

    Her visit ignited a festive atmosphere among party leaders and supporters throughout the district.

    Supporters flocked to Barishal using various modes of transport, including buses and trucks. Dressed in vibrant attire and carrying an array of promotional materials like posters and banners, they are converging on Bangabandhu Udyan in colourful processions to show support for the party's electoral symbol, the boat.

    Awami League leaders expect around a million people to attend the event.

    Tariqul Islam Nafi, a volunteer at Bangabandhu Udyan, said people have been arriving at the venue since early morning. "We arrived at the field by 7 am, and by 11 am, the ground was already half full."

    Asma Begum, a local housewife, expressed her eagerness to see the prime minister, having arrived at the venue at 9 am.

    Stringent security measures are in place to maintain order and safety, according to Sub-Inspector Enamul Haque of Barishal Metropolitan Police.

