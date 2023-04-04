Indicted last week, Trump is the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges, over a case involving a 2016 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. He has said he is innocent and is due to plead not guilty.

Trump, 76, will turn himself in on Tuesday amid tight security and street protests.

"We have to take back our Country and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump wrote on social media shortly after arriving in New York from Florida on Monday.

The arraignment, where Trump will be in court to hear charges and have a chance to enter a plea, was planned for 2:15 pm (1815 GMT) on Tuesday.