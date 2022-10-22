Transport services cut off to Khulna as BNP gears up for a rally

Rupsha and Jelkhana piers have suspended passenger service, blocking off another route to Khulna city, as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party gears up for a rally.

Boatmen at the two piers announced a 24-hour suspension of service from Saturday morning to demand an increase in fares, but the passenger service came to a halt at 9 pm on Friday.

Engine-operated boats make the crossing from the Rupsha to the Jelkhana pier, connecting Khulna city to Rupsha Upazila.

BNP leaders alleged that the suspension of service came about due to ‘political pressure’. The boatmen say their strike was for a hike in passenger fares.

“Bus and launch service was previously cut off to ensure that fewer people attended the rally,” said BNP spokesman Ehteshamul Haque Shaon. “Now two piers have been closed. But our activists are still coming on foot. If necessary they will swim across.”