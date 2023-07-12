BNP to start ‘final push’ with Jul 18 marches, AL says Hasina will remain PM during election

The BNP has announced fresh demonstrations in the final phase of its movement to topple the Awami League government, starting with protest marches across Bangladesh on Jul 18.

The ruling party has, however, refused the demand once again, reiterating that Sheikh Hasina will stay on as prime minister during the next parliamentary polls.

“We have no demand other than the resignation of the fascist, authoritarian and illegal government,” the opposition party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a rally in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan on Wednesday.