BNP to start ‘final push’ with Jul 18 marches, AL says Hasina will remain PM during election

The BNP has announced fresh demonstrations in the final phase of its movement to topple the Awami League government, starting with protest marches across Bangladesh on Jul 18.
The ruling party has, however, refused the demand once again, reiterating that Sheikh Hasina will stay on as prime minister during the next parliamentary polls.
“We have no demand other than the resignation of the fascist, authoritarian and illegal government,” the opposition party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a rally in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan on Wednesday.
He said their allies agreed to the plans, and hoped the protest marches would speed up the ouster of the government before the next general election, scheduled to be held by the end of 2023 or early 2024.
Formally, the BNP had been demonstrating for 10 demands since December 2022, including an election-time caretaker government, the release of its Chairperson Khaleda Zia who was jailed for graft, and an end to alleged harassment of leaders through cases against them.
Outside Baitul Mukarram, less than two kilometres from the BNP’s event, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said at another rally that everyone knew about the BNP’s demand – the resignation of Hasina.
“And our only demand is no election without Sheikh Hasina. The election will be held during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure. She will still be the leader during the polls.”
Quader described delegations from the US and the European Union, who are in Bangladesh as part of their push for free and fair elections, as “foreign friends” and said: “We also want free, fair and credible elections following the constitution. If someone tries to hinder this free and fair election, we will resist them.”
He ruled out talks with the BNP, saying the opposition party has “blood in its hands”.
Quader referred to deadly violence during the BNP’s protests against the 2014 elections and said: “We can’t make a compromise with them.”