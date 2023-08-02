Slogans, processions add to festivity over Hasina’s rally in Rangpur

Awami League leaders and activists have filled Rangpur city with small processions as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina prepares to hold a mass rally.
Although the divisional rally of the ruling party will take place on Wednesday afternoon at the Rangpur Zila School ground, people started to gather at the venue in the morning. People have been streaming in through the roads and alleys while chanting slogans welcoming the prime minister.
The Awami League leaders, activists and supporters began to arrive in Rangpur City from other districts including Lalmonirhat, Gaibandha, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, and Dinajpur and the upazilas of Rangpur in the wee hours of Wednesday. They donned colourful attire, played different musical instruments, and danced to express their merriment.
They took buses, trains, pickup vans, autorickshaws, and rickshaws to reach the venue. Some of them even walked.
“I arrived and spend the night here. I love Sheikh Hasina and came here to listen to her at the rally,” said Asaduzzaman who came from Kurigram.
The organisers believe that the rally venue and main city thoroughfares will be filled with activists and supporters coming from eight districts of the Rangpur division and 58 upazilas by 12 pm.
Festivity filled the air as banners, posters and festoons were hung up.
A large stage resembling a huge boat was set up for Hasina for delivering her speech to the people of Rangpur.
The prime minister is likely to reach the rally venue at 3 pm and inaugurate 27 different development projects for the Rangpur Division. She will also announce five new development projects by laying the foundation stones. Some other commitments from the government are on the cards.
Hasina will start for Dhaka after delivering her speech at the rally.
The last time the prime minister visited Rangpur was in 2018 when she held two election campaign meetings in Peerganj and Taraganj.
Her current visit, after four and a half years, has generated a significant amount of enthusiasm,