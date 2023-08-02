Slogans, processions add to festivity over Hasina’s rally in Rangpur

They took buses, trains, pickup vans, autorickshaws, and rickshaws to reach the venue. Some of them even walked.

“I arrived and spend the night here. I love Sheikh Hasina and came here to listen to her at the rally,” said Asaduzzaman who came from Kurigram.

The organisers believe that the rally venue and main city thoroughfares will be filled with activists and supporters coming from eight districts of the Rangpur division and 58 upazilas by 12 pm.

Festivity filled the air as banners, posters and festoons were hung up.

A large stage resembling a huge boat was set up for Hasina for delivering her speech to the people of Rangpur.