Veteran Awami League leader Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury dies aged 87

Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, a veteran Awami League leader and Deputy Leader of the House, a key political figure who was one of the best-known women and national leaders of Bangladesh, has died at a hospital in Dhaka at the age of 87.

She passed away in Combined Military Hospital at 11:40pm on Sunday, said her son Shahab Akbar Chowdhury Labu.

Benazir Ahmed, an aide to Sajeda, said the politician was admitted to the hospital with high blood pressure and problems related to old age by the end of August.

Her funeral prayers will be held at the South Plaza of parliament at 11am on Monday, Benazir said.

The body will be taken to her constituency, Faridpur’s Nagarkanda, in the afternoon. The mortal remains will be brought back to Dhaka later for burial at Banani Graveyard.