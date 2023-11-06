    বাংলা

    BNP declares another 48-hour nationwide blockade starting Wednesday

    The fresh blockade will start at 6 am on Wednesday, the party says

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Nov 2023, 11:17 AM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2023, 11:17 AM

    The BNP has announced a plan to resume its transport blockade for 48 hours starting at 6am on Wednesday.

    With many leaders behind bars, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the fresh programme at a virtual media briefing on Monday evening, the final day of the party’s ongoing blockade.

    He also said programmes for the party’s Nov 7 Revolution and Solidarity Day on Tuesday were cancelled amid arrests of leaders and activists during antigovernment protests.

    The BNP observes the day commemorating the 1975 coup that thrusted party founder and the country’s first military ruler Ziaur Rahman to power.

    The ruling Awami League observes Nov 7 as ‘Freedom Fighters Massacre Day’.

    According to the AL, those who were behind the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family on Aug 15, 1975, observed Nov 7 as a day of revolution to divert attention from the killings of four national leaders in jail on Nov 3, 1975.

    The BNP enforced a general strike and three days of blockade last week after deadly clashes with police during its Oct 28 rally in Dhaka.

    Arson attacks targeting buses continued in the second round of the BNP’s blockade after deadly violence in last week’s protests demanding the government’s resignation before the upcoming general election.

    Police have arrested hundreds of opposition leaders and activists, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, while Rizvi and many others have gone into hiding.

    The Jamaat-e-Islami also declared a 48-hour blockade starting on Wednesday.

