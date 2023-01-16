Daughter of Thailand's exiled former PM Thaksin to seek premiership

"Yes, I am ready," she told reporters late on Sunday in northeast Thailand, the rural stronghold of the Shinawatras that delivered them unprecedented majorities in five elections since 2001.

"We want the party to win the election by a landslide so the promises we made to the people can be realised," she said.

Pheu Thai, which is hugely popular among the rural and urban working classes, won most seats in the last election in 2019 but was unable to form a government.

Administrations loyal to Shinawatras have each been removed by the military or judicial rulings, adding fuel to a seemingly intractable political crisis that has ebbed and flowed in Thailand for over 17 years.