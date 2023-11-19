Crowd throngs Awami League office as nomination form sale continues

Quader went to the central office on Bangabandhu Avenue around 11:30 am. His car could not enter the alley leading to the office from the main road. Then he tried to walk to the office but the large crowd thwarted his attempt.

He tried again after 10 minutes but that too proved to be futile. The general secretary tried again later, but the crowd had grown even larger by then. An annoyed Quader refrained from getting out of the car and left the premises. He then went to the party chief’s office in Dhanmondi, said Awami League Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan.

On Saturday, the Awami League started its nomination form sale for the upcoming election. Earlier, the ruling party asked potential candidates not to bring too many people to the office while buying the forms.

After Awami League chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the form sale, the crowd began to throng the party office.