BNP, Jatiya Party served themselves, not the people: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has slammed opposition parties, the BNP and the Jatiya Party, for abusing their powers for their own ends at the expense of the people they were meant to serve.

"The Awami League's mandate is to change the people's fortunes and that is what we are doing," she said while meeting ruling party leaders and activists at her official residence on Sunday, a day after it elected its new leadership.

"The people's trust is our greatest strength. We believe in the power of the people. The Awami League works for the people and through our efforts, we have restored their fortunes."