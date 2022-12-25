    বাংলা

    BNP, Jatiya Party served themselves, not the people: Hasina

    The Awami League is committed to enriching the nation's fortunes, according to the prime minister

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 Dec 2022, 12:07 PM
    Updated : 25 Dec 2022, 12:07 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has slammed opposition parties, the BNP and the Jatiya Party, for abusing their powers for their own ends at the expense of the people they were meant to serve.

    "The Awami League's mandate is to change the people's fortunes and that is what we are doing," she said while meeting ruling party leaders and activists at her official residence on Sunday, a day after it elected its new leadership.

    "The people's trust is our greatest strength. We believe in the power of the people. The Awami League works for the people and through our efforts, we have restored their fortunes."

    Hasina was re-elected as the president of the Awami League for the 10th time at the party's 22nd national council on Saturday. Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will also serve his third term as the party's general secretary.

    "Our organisation encompasses all of Bangladesh. Our organisation rose from the masses," she told party leaders.

    "And the BNP and the Jatiya Party grabbed power by violating the constitution. They are not accountable to the people. They only served their own interests while in power instead of the people."

