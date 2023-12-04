Election officials reject Shammi’s candidacy for Barishal-4 polls, Pankaj’s approved

The Election Commission has rejected Awami League candidate Shammi Ahmed's nomination papers for the Barishal-4 parliamentary seat over her dual citizenship.

The candidacy of incumbent MP Pankaj Debnath, who filed nomination papers as an independent this year, has been approved, clearing the way for him to contest the election.

On Sunday, Returning Officer and Barishal Deputy Commissioner Shahidul Islam suspended the nomination papers of both Shammi and Pankaj, saying a decision on their candidacies would be made on Monday.