Election officials reject Shammi’s candidacy for Barishal-4 polls, Pankaj’s approved

The Election Commission has rejected Awami League candidate Shammi Ahmed's nomination papers for the Barishal-4 parliamentary seat over her dual citizenship.
The candidacy of incumbent MP Pankaj Debnath, who filed nomination papers as an independent this year, has been approved, clearing the way for him to contest the election.
On Sunday, Returning Officer and Barishal Deputy Commissioner Shahidul Islam suspended the nomination papers of both Shammi and Pankaj, saying a decision on their candidacies would be made on Monday.
After conferring with the Deputy Commissioner's Office on Monday afternoon, Shahidul announced that two nomination papers had been cancelled for the Barisal-4 (Hijla-Mehendiganj) parliamentary seat.
Per Article 66 of the constitution, Shammi's nomination was rejected over dual citizenship.
The nomination of Muktijot's Md Asaduzzaman was also rejected because his party dropped him as a candidate.
Shammi's brother Shehab Uddin, who is the general secretary of the Awami League’s Mehendiganj Upazila unit, said they would appeal to the Election Commission against the order of the returning officer. “Hopefully, we will have her candidacy restored."
The rivalry between Pankaj and Shammi made headlines during previous parliamentary elections.
Both candidates sought nominations from the ruling party, and the Awami League named Shammi as its candidate.
Meanwhile, former Barishal mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah was cleared to run in the Barishal-5 (City Corporation-Sadar) parliamentary race.