Spain's conservatives ahead of Socialists before election: polls

Spain's opposition conservative People's Party (PP) is ahead of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's ruling Socialists (PSOE) but still short of winning a decisive majority in this month's general election, according to two tracking opinion polls published on Saturday.

To secure an absolute majority of the 350 lower house of parliament seats needed to form a government after the Jul 23 election, the PP would almost certainly have to ally with the far-right Vox party, opinion polls have shown.

A tracking poll by GAD3 for ABC, a right-wing newspaper, showed the PP could win 37.2% of the vote, or 152 seats, compared to the PSOE, with 28.5% of the vote and 115 seats.