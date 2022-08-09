Modi's party set to lose power in crucial Indian state after alliance setback

Bihar sends the fourth most number of elected lawmakers to parliament and is considered politically very important in the Hindi-speaking belt of the country.

The downfall of the coalition comes ahead of the 2024 general election which Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is still expected to win for a third straight term, unless disparate opposition parties come together to give him a fight.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, from the regional Janata Dal (United) party, told reporters he resigned after elected representatives of his party recommended exiting the BJP coalition. He did not say why.