    বাংলা

    EC promotes 19 SIs to ASPs ahead of Jan 7 polls

    The commission approved the promotion sought by the Public Security Division on Monday

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Dec 2023, 11:11 AM
    Updated : 11 Dec 2023, 11:11 AM

    The Election Commission has approved the promotion of 19 sub-inspections to the rank of assistant superintendent of police ahead of the Jan 7 national parliamentary polls.

    The commission approved the list of names for replacement and promotion sent by the Public Security Division. It sent a letter to the senior secretary of the division on the matter on Monday, EC Deputy Secretary Md Mizanur Rahman said.

    Previously, the replacement of 110 upazila executive officers (UNOs) and 338 chiefs of police stations (OCs) were approved by the election regulators.

    The EC also ordered the replacement of the Barishal and Sylhet police commissioners, superintendents of police in Habiganj, Pirojpur, Noakhali, Satkhira, and Meherpur, and the deputy commissioner of Brahmanbaria on Sunday.

    These decisions were made to ensure free and fair elections, the EC said.

    RELATED STORIES
    EC publishes final list of polling centres for 300 constituencies
    EC publishes final list of polling centres
    The final list of poll centres should be published at least 25 days before the election day, as per the RPO
    Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media after appearing at his Sandy Hook defamation trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Connecticut, US, October 4, 2022.
    Musk says conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will be reinstated on X after poll
    Since Musk's takeover of the platform, it has reinstated previously suspended accounts including that of former US President Donald Trump
    EC approves transfer of over 400 UNOs, police station chiefs ahead of Jan 7 polls
    EC approves transfer of over 400 UNOs, police station chiefs
    Over 100 local administrators and 338 police station chiefs will be given new assignments
    EC on verge of finalising poll centres, officers for upcoming election
    EC on verge of finalising poll centres, officers
    Traditionally, the Election Commission publishes the list of polling centres at least 25 days before the election day

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron