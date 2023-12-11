EC promotes 19 SIs to ASPs ahead of Jan 7 polls

The Election Commission has approved the promotion of 19 sub-inspections to the rank of assistant superintendent of police ahead of the Jan 7 national parliamentary polls.
The commission approved the list of names for replacement and promotion sent by the Public Security Division. It sent a letter to the senior secretary of the division on the matter on Monday, EC Deputy Secretary Md Mizanur Rahman said.
Previously, the replacement of 110 upazila executive officers (UNOs) and 338 chiefs of police stations (OCs) were approved by the election regulators.
The EC also ordered the replacement of the Barishal and Sylhet police commissioners, superintendents of police in Habiganj, Pirojpur, Noakhali, Satkhira, and Meherpur, and the deputy commissioner of Brahmanbaria on Sunday.
These decisions were made to ensure free and fair elections, the EC said.