Months after victory in parliamentary polls, Awami League faces local election test in hill tracts

The Awami League has chosen not to nominate candidates for the Upazila council elections in a move to avoid angering factions that would not get the official endorsement.

Some suggest that the ruling party should adopt a distinct local government election strategy specifically for the region. This approach is seen as a countermeasure to regional organisations which, after boycotting the Jan 7 general election swept by the Awami League - plan to participate in the Upazila polls.

Allowing dissenting leaders to stand in the parliamentary elections without repercussions proved fruiful to some extent. This tactic rendered the election seemingly more competitive, especially in the absence of the BNP, and attracted a higher voter turnout than anticipated.

However, four regional parties have resolved to present candidates for the Upazila elections to assert their presence in local governance and demonstrate their political organisational strength.

Without the Awami League's boat symbol and solitary candidates in the fray, these parties could capitalise on divisions within the ruling party at the local level.

This situation has sparked demands for the nomination of single candidates who would also be authorised to use the boat symbol in the Upazila polls.

Haji Md Musa Matbor, general secretary of Rangamati District Awami League, said the central leadership told them they would try to keep a solitary candidate in every Upazila.

Despite the low-key campaign efforts, preparations for the elections have been in progress for over a month, with parties striving to retain their current strongholds and to triumph in new Upazilas.

Leaders from Santu Larma-led Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS), Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (MN Larma), Praseet Bikash Khisa-led United Peoples Democratic Front (UPDF), and United Peoples Democratic Front (UPDF-Ganatantrik) have announced their intention to participate in the election.

Since they are not registered with the Election Commission, they will continue to run independently, as they had done previously.

Angya Marma, the spokesperson for Praseet Khisa-led UPDF, Sudarshan Chakma, the joint general secretary and spokesperson for JSS-MN Larma, and Jolowa Chakma, the chief of UPDF-Ganatantrik, informed bdnews24.com about their parties' decision to field candidates in the Upazila polls.