Months after victory in parliamentary polls, Awami League faces local election test in hill tracts

The Awami League has chosen not to nominate candidates for the Upazila council elections in a move to avoid angering factions that would not get the official endorsement.
Some suggest that the ruling party should adopt a distinct local government election strategy specifically for the region. This approach is seen as a countermeasure to regional organisations which, after boycotting the Jan 7 general election swept by the Awami League - plan to participate in the Upazila polls.
Allowing dissenting leaders to stand in the parliamentary elections without repercussions proved fruiful to some extent. This tactic rendered the election seemingly more competitive, especially in the absence of the BNP, and attracted a higher voter turnout than anticipated.
However, four regional parties have resolved to present candidates for the Upazila elections to assert their presence in local governance and demonstrate their political organisational strength.
Without the Awami League's boat symbol and solitary candidates in the fray, these parties could capitalise on divisions within the ruling party at the local level.
This situation has sparked demands for the nomination of single candidates who would also be authorised to use the boat symbol in the Upazila polls.
Haji Md Musa Matbor, general secretary of Rangamati District Awami League, said the central leadership told them they would try to keep a solitary candidate in every Upazila.
Despite the low-key campaign efforts, preparations for the elections have been in progress for over a month, with parties striving to retain their current strongholds and to triumph in new Upazilas.
Leaders from Santu Larma-led Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS), Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (MN Larma), Praseet Bikash Khisa-led United Peoples Democratic Front (UPDF), and United Peoples Democratic Front (UPDF-Ganatantrik) have announced their intention to participate in the election.
Since they are not registered with the Election Commission, they will continue to run independently, as they had done previously.
Angya Marma, the spokesperson for Praseet Khisa-led UPDF, Sudarshan Chakma, the joint general secretary and spokesperson for JSS-MN Larma, and Jolowa Chakma, the chief of UPDF-Ganatantrik, informed bdnews24.com about their parties' decision to field candidates in the Upazila polls.
A PCJSS spokesperson for Santu Larma’s organisation was unavailable for comment, but a party leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the party's participation in the polls.
He revealed that a current Upazila chairman of the party will be contesting.
The Awami League leaders in the hill districts welcomed the decision of the regional parties to join the Upazila polls after boycotting the general election over allegations of a biased environment.
The EC decided to organise the sixth Upazila council polls in a total of four phases.
Following the first phase on May 8, the second and third ones will be held on May 21 and May 29 and the final on Jun 5.
The polls will be held to elect a chairperson, vice-chairperson and female vice-chairperson in the sub-districts.
In the first phase on May 8, 12 Upazilas of hill tracts districts Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban will go into polls, and nine in the second phase.
WHO
Currently, 18 chairmen from the Awami League, four from JSS-Shantu Larma, two from JSS-MN Larma, one from UPDF, and one from BNP are serving across 27 Upazilas in the three hill districts.
Moreover, regional hill parties also serve as Upazila vice-chairmen and reserved vice-chairmen. They are gearing up for the upcoming elections.
In the most recent Upazila elections:
The Awami League secured chairmanship in Sadar, Langadu, Kaptai, Kawkhali, and Rajasthali out of the 10 in Rangamati.
The JSS-Shanthu Larma party holds positions in Bilaichari, Barkal, and Juraichari.
The JSS-MN Larma team is in charge of Baghaichari and Naniarchar.
In Bandarban, out of the seven, the Awami League holds all except Alikadam.
Alikadam has a BNP supported leader.
The JSS-Shanthu Larma party controls Mohalchari in Khagrachari.
In Panchari, a UPDF-supported leader is in office.
HIGHLIGHTS
Besides the ruling Awami League and the four main regional parties, there are also two armed insurgent groups, the Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF, locally known as the Bawm Party, and the Mog Party.
Although not historically directly involved in polls, these two groups wield influence in certain areas during elections.
KNF has been blamed for this week’s attacks on banks in Bandarban.
The BNP remains firm in its decision to abstain from all types of elections. While the party does not directly participate, reports emerged that some of its leaders are running as independent candidates in certain areas.
Leaders from the Jatiya Party and Jamaat-e-Islami may take part in the elections.
REGIONAL PARTIES CHALLENGE AL
Two regional parties, JSS-MN Larma and UPDF-GAnAtantrik, are regarded as allies of the government.
Their participation in elections has not bothered the ruling party much, but if the other two parties join in, it could shake things up.
Attempts to reach JSS-Santu Larma spokespeople for comments on the Upazila elections were unsuccessful.
An influential leader of the organisation, speaking anonymously to bdnews24.com, disclosed: "Yes, we've decided to participate in the Upazila elections. We'll contest in several Upazilas, and our candidates will run independently."
He expressed hope that his party would win in multiple Upazilas if the government conducted free and fair elections as promised.
Bidhan Chakma, the chairman of Barkal Upazila council who was elected with PCJSS's support, stated that the party has not officially communicated this decision yet.
"But mentally, I'm prepared for the elections. If the overall situation and polling environment are favourable, and if all other parties participate, then we'll certainly join the polls," he affirmed.
Pragati Chakma, backed by JSS-MN Larma, will run again in the upcoming polls for Naniarchar Upazila council. However, he stressed that this time, he will rely on the people's support rather than any party.
"I am the people's candidate, supported by them, and I aim to win through their votes," he said in an apparent move to distance himself from JSS-MN Larma and UPDF-Ganatantrik.
When asked about the Upazila elections, Angya Marma, the spokesperson for UPDF led by Praseet Khisa, said: "As a democratic party, we plan to participate in all elections."
However, he noted their absence in the last parliamentary polls due to “government interference”.
"This time, we're committed to participating in the local government elections. We've supported five to seven Upazila chairmen before, and we hope to increase that number if the elections are fair," Angya added.
Sudarshan Chakma, a joint general secretary of JSS-MN Larma, said that their party has decided to take part in the elections.
They will have separate candidates in Rangamati’s Baghaichari and Khagrachari’s Mohalchari.
However, decisions are pending for Khagrachari’s Dighinala and Rangamati’s Naniarchar Upazila.
"We've always participated in local government elections, and we will do so this time too. We've finalised several of our election-related policy decisions," said Sudarshan.
Jolowa Chakma, head of UPDF-Ganatantrik, confirmed their participation in the elections, both directly and indirectly. They will nominate candidates in some places and support some others in the rest of the areas.
He also mentioned the possibility of having direct candidates in the Naniarchar and Bilaichari Upazila of Rangamati.
Voting Data:
● According to the EC, the total number of voters in the three hill districts is around 1.28 million.
● Rangamati has 474,454 voters.
● Khagrachari has 515,419 voters.
● Bandarban has 288,029 voters.
● Nearly half of these voters are members of the 13 hill-dwelling ethnic groups.
WHAT WILL AL DO?
Rangamati Awami League Secretary General Musa Matbor Matbor highlighted the unique electoral challenge in the hill tracts, distinguishing it from the rest of the country.
“The regional parties are always strong here. If they contest elections and we have multiple candidates in every Upazila, it will jeopardise our chances of winning,” he warned.
This issue has been communicated to the central leadership, according to him, which has advised striving for a singular candidate in each Upazila to mitigate internal competition.
Echoing this sentiment, Nirmalendu Chowdhury, the Khagrachhari Awami League general secretary and municipality mayor, confirmed efforts are under way to nominate a single candidate.
“But no one will be pressured to step aside. Everything will be done through discussions,” he added.
In Bandarban, however, the situation deviates slightly. AKM Jahangir, vice-president of the local Awami League unit, claimed the central leadership has granted them an exemption from the policy to avoid nominating candidates, reflecting the nuanced approach the party is adopting across different regions.
But some other leaders, who believe they may be denied nomination if the party picks candidates, are still preparing to enter the electoral fray.
Mohammad Shahjahan, president of Awami League-affiliated Swechchhasebak League’s Rangamati unit, has been working for a long time to stand in the election.
“How can a single candidate be declared in violation of the decision given by the centre?” he wondered.
“And if the nomination is given without much consideration, it may backfire.”
Biplob Chakma, legal affairs secretary of Rangamati Jubo League, said he was determined to contest the polls.
“I’m preparing to contest the polls after learning about the party’s decision. I won’t pull out of the race no matter what they [central leaders] do now,” he said.
Mir Sirajul Islam Chowdhury Jhantu, vice-chairman of Langadu Upazila council, said they will not accept the district leaders’ decision unless the central leaders say so.
“If I am alive, I will contest the polls,” he said. “But I’ll respect decisions made by party President Sheikh Hasina.”
Presidium Member Abdur Rahman and Organising Secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, in-charge of Chattogram Division, said they will not change the decision to let their local leaders contest Upazila polls without the party’s nomination.
But if the local leaders support a single candidate, they have the option to do that as well, they said.
Asked what they would do if the BNP or the Jamaat-e-Islami nominated candidates, Abdur Rahman said: “Our position is clear – we won’t support single candidates. But we won’t have anything to do if the local leaders support a single candidate.”
Swapan said even if the local leaders support single candidates in the hill tracts, they cannot introduce these aspirants as party candidates.
“And if someone refuses to follow their decision, they cannot be punished.”
