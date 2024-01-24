    বাংলা

    Dhaka court grants bail to BNP’s Amir Khosru in one case, rejects it in another

    The Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court set his bail in another case at Tk 10,000 after a hearing on Wednesday

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Jan 2024, 11:34 AM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2024, 11:34 AM

    A Dhaka court has rejected the bail petition of BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury in a case over an attack on the residence of the chief justice. However, the same court granted him bail in a case over sabotage filed at Paltan Police Station.

    Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzel Hossain set the bail in the latter case at Tk 10,000 on Wednesday. With the decision, the senior BNP leader secured bail in nine of the 10 cases against him.

    If he can secure bail in the final case, he will be freed from jail, according to Hannan Bhuiyan, a member of his legal team.

    On Jan 17, Amir Khosru received bail in two cases filed at Paltan Police Station. Then on Jan 18 and Jan 21 he was granted bail in a total of six other cases.

    This left bail petitions in two other cases pending, both of which were heard on Wednesday.

    Thirty-six cases were filed over the violence in Bijoynagar and Kakrail surrounding the BNP rally in Dhaka on Oct 28. Amir Khosru was named as a suspect in 10 of them.

    On Nov 3, detective police detained the BNP leader from Gulshan. He was then shown arrested in a case over the murder of a police constable on Oct 28 and taken into remand for interrogation.

    On Jan 8, the High Court ordered the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court to receive Amir Khosru’s petition for bail, hold a hearing on it and dispose of it.

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP leader Amir Khosru gets bail in four more cases
    BNP’s Amir Khosru gets bail in 4 cases
    A court granted him bail on a bond of Tk 10,000 until the police submit their investigation reports in the cases
    BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul gets bail in another case, but still not freed from jail
    Fakhrul bailed in another case, but not free yet
    BNP leader Amir Khosru also received bail in two cases over murder and sabotage at Paltan Police Station
    HC rejects BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul's bail petition
    HC rejects Mirza Fakhrul's bail petition
    It means that the veteran politician will remain behind bars in a case over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence
    Court rejects police request to remand BNP’s Fakhrul, Khosru for interrogation
    Police denied remand to interrogate BNP’s Fakhrul, Khosru
    However, the court said the two senior BNP leaders can be questioned in jail

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps