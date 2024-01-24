Dhaka court grants bail to BNP’s Amir Khosru in one case, rejects it in another

A Dhaka court has rejected the bail petition of BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury in a case over an attack on the residence of the chief justice. However, the same court granted him bail in a case over sabotage filed at Paltan Police Station.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzel Hossain set the bail in the latter case at Tk 10,000 on Wednesday. With the decision, the senior BNP leader secured bail in nine of the 10 cases against him.

If he can secure bail in the final case, he will be freed from jail, according to Hannan Bhuiyan, a member of his legal team.