Dhaka court grants bail to BNP’s Amir Khosru in one case, rejects it in another

A Dhaka court has rejected the bail petition of BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury in a case over an attack on the residence of the chief justice. However, the same court granted him bail in a case over sabotage filed at Paltan Police Station.
Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzel Hossain set the bail in the latter case at Tk 10,000 on Wednesday. With the decision, the senior BNP leader secured bail in nine of the 10 cases against him.
If he can secure bail in the final case, he will be freed from jail, according to Hannan Bhuiyan, a member of his legal team.
On Jan 17, Amir Khosru received bail in two cases filed at Paltan Police Station. Then on Jan 18 and Jan 21 he was granted bail in a total of six other cases.
This left bail petitions in two other cases pending, both of which were heard on Wednesday.
Thirty-six cases were filed over the violence in Bijoynagar and Kakrail surrounding the BNP rally in Dhaka on Oct 28. Amir Khosru was named as a suspect in 10 of them.
On Nov 3, detective police detained the BNP leader from Gulshan. He was then shown arrested in a case over the murder of a police constable on Oct 28 and taken into remand for interrogation.
On Jan 8, the High Court ordered the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court to receive Amir Khosru’s petition for bail, hold a hearing on it and dispose of it.