Challenges ahead as Thailand's reformist party eyes PM post

Thailand is set to convene on Monday its first session of parliament following the May 14 general election, but it remains far from certain who will become prime minister and form a new government.

WHAT HAPPENS IN THIS SESSION?

King Maha Vajiralongkorn will open the new 500-member House of Representatives on Monday and it will start proceedings on Tuesday to elect a speaker.

Once that is decided, a date will be set to convene a joint session of the lower house and 250-seat upper house, the Senate, to vote on a prime minister, expected around Jul 13. After a premier is chosen, a government can be formed, likely by early August.