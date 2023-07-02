Ball in BNP's court over pre-election dialogue, says Awami League's Quader

On the prospect of talks with the opposition, the Awami League general secretary said the onus was on the BNP to initiate the process.

“You ask [BNP Secretary General] Mirza Fakhrul if they are willing to engage in a dialogue. We will then consider the matter. They were asked to sit down for talks once by our president and twice by the Election Commission, but they did not do it. You need to gauge their attitude first."

Bangladesh's political landscape became increasingly polarised after the provision for a non-partisan caretaker government to oversee general elections was scrapped in 2011.

Efforts were made to overcome the political standoff before the 2014 election when Oscar Fernandez-Taranco, assistant secretary-general of the United Nations, held meetings with both parties during a visit to Bangladesh. However, the talks ultimately failed to yield a positive outcome as the BNP decided against participating in the 10th parliamentary election.

Before the 2018 election, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attempted to sit down with the BNP, inviting them to her official residence, Ganabhaban, on multiple occasions, but to no avail.