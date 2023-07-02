Ball in BNP's court over pre-election dialogue, says Awami League's Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the Awami League would be open to holding a dialogue with the BNP if the opposition party is willing to engage ahead of the general election.
However, Quader reiterated that the upcoming election will be go ahead on the Awami League government's watch in line with the constitution.
"The election will not be held on the terms prescribed by anyone. The Awami League will stay on and deal with the opposition's movement politically until the election,” he told reporters at the Secretariat on Sunday.
On the prospect of talks with the opposition, the Awami League general secretary said the onus was on the BNP to initiate the process.
“You ask [BNP Secretary General] Mirza Fakhrul if they are willing to engage in a dialogue. We will then consider the matter. They were asked to sit down for talks once by our president and twice by the Election Commission, but they did not do it. You need to gauge their attitude first."
Bangladesh's political landscape became increasingly polarised after the provision for a non-partisan caretaker government to oversee general elections was scrapped in 2011.
Efforts were made to overcome the political standoff before the 2014 election when Oscar Fernandez-Taranco, assistant secretary-general of the United Nations, held meetings with both parties during a visit to Bangladesh. However, the talks ultimately failed to yield a positive outcome as the BNP decided against participating in the 10th parliamentary election.
Before the 2018 election, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attempted to sit down with the BNP, inviting them to her official residence, Ganabhaban, on multiple occasions, but to no avail.
The BNP now stands firm on its demand for a neutral government to be in place during the polls, citing widespread irregularities in the last election.
During a recent meeting of the Awami League-led 14-Party Alliance, veteran politician Amir Hossain Amu suggested that the door to talks with the BNP was open. But he later retracted his statement.
At the time, Quader also ruled out any immediate prospects of a dialogue between the rival parties. "We haven't made a decision nor do we have any intention [to hold talks]. We can discuss it later. Now is not the right time."
Awami League chief Hasina also cast doubt on the possibility of a dialogue with the BNP on several occasions.
On the BNP's participation in the upcoming election, Quader said, "I have maintained that the election will be inclusive. I still hope the BNP will participate in the election as we want a competitive electoral process."