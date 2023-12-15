Awami League’s partners in 14 Party Alliance ‘politely decline’ seat-sharing deal

JASAD President Hasanul Haq Inu has ‘politely declined’ the seat-sharing deal put forward by the Awami League for its partners in the 14 Party Alliance ahead of the general election.

The ruling party stated earlier on Thursday that it was withdrawing from seven parliamentary races in favour of its allied parties, a significant step down from the 16 it had given up in the 2018 general election.

In response, Inu called for the Awami League to give up more seats to the alliance and to ensure that no Awami League leaders would run in those constituencies as independent candidates.

He has also called for a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the chief of the ruling party.

The Awami League and the 14 Party Alliance have partnered since the 2008 election for the polls.

In the three polls held since, two also included the Jatiya Party as an ally.