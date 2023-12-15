Awami League’s partners in 14 Party Alliance ‘politely decline’ seat-sharing deal

JASAD President Hasanul Haq Inu has ‘politely declined’ the seat-sharing deal put forward by the Awami League for its partners in the 14 Party Alliance ahead of the general election.
The ruling party stated earlier on Thursday that it was withdrawing from seven parliamentary races in favour of its allied parties, a significant step down from the 16 it had given up in the 2018 general election.
In response, Inu called for the Awami League to give up more seats to the alliance and to ensure that no Awami League leaders would run in those constituencies as independent candidates.
He has also called for a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the chief of the ruling party.
The Awami League and the 14 Party Alliance have partnered since the 2008 election for the polls.
In the three polls held since, two also included the Jatiya Party as an ally.
The Jatiya Party ran as an opposition party in 2014 after the BNP and Jamaat announced they were boycotting the polls.
The major opposition parties have not agreed to take part in the 12th general election either.
There has been much discussion about how the Awami League and Jatiya Party will divide up seats. However, even before nominations were due with the Election Commission, the Awami League announced that it would be in alliance with the 14 Party.
Leaders of the 14 parties saw Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Dec 4, four days after the nominations were due.
No final decision was reached at the meeting. Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader was to announce the full list the following day.
But Quader did not hold a press conference on the matter the following day, saying that the 14 Party Convener Amir Hossain Amu was tasked with reaching an agreement on seat-sharing.
On Thursday night, Amu told bdnews24.com, “We sat with the 14 Party leaders today. A final decision was made. Three seats will be ceded to JASAD, three to the Workers Party, and one to the Jatiya Party JP.”
The Awami League leader did not specify which seats his party would withdraw from.
Inu later gave an account of the proposed seats.
The three seats ceded to the Workers Party are Barishal-3, which is being contested by Rashed Khan Menon, Satkhira-2, which is being contested by Mustafa Lutfullah, and Rajshahi-2, which is being contested by Fazle Hossain Badsha.
The three seats left to JASAD are Kushtia-2 for Inu, Bogura-4 for AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen, and Lakshmipur-4 for Mosharraf Hossain.
The Pirojpur-2 seat was relinquished to Anwar Hossain Manju, chairman of the Jatiya Party JP.
Several seats ceded in the previous election were retained by the Awami League in the proposed list.
JASAD received the Bogura-4, Kushtia-2, and Feni-1 seats, the Tarikat Federation the Lakshmipur-1 and Chattogram-2 seats, the Jatiya Party JP the Pirojpur-2 and Kurigram-4 seats, Bikalpadhara the Munshiganj-1 and Lakshmipur-4 seats in the last election.
In addition, Workers Party chief Menon – who was granted the Dhaka-8 seat in the past three elections – was passed over for the seat in favour of Awami League Joint General Secretary Bahauddin Nasim.
The list came as a blow to the leaders in the 14 Party Alliance.
JASAD chief Inu told bdnews24.com, "Amu Bhai, the coordinator of the 14 Party alliance, initially proposed the names of seven constituencies. We politely asked him to increase the number of seats and we politely declined this as a final decision."
“We said, first of all, the number of seats should be increased. Secondly, we asked for the seats to be distributed according to the demands of all coalition partners.
“Thirdly, we must have assurances that Awami League candidates and independent candidates will not contest the seats that were ceded. Fourthly, we ask for a meeting to be held with the honourable prime minister to finalise the decision.”
Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizbhandari, chairman of the Tarikat Federation, said, “The announcement made by Amu Bhai today is not official. An official announcement will follow. I have had faith in our honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the past and I still do. I hope to get a seat like last time.”