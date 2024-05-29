Dismissed PMO aides likely deviated from duty: Quader

A ‘deviation from duty’ must have brought the sacking of two key officials at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s office, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader believes.

Quader, the road transport and bridges minister, spoke about the issue while discussing with journalists corruption allegations against former army chief Aziz Ahmed and ex-inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed on Wednesday.

Speaking at Hasina’s political office in Dhanmondi, he praised Aziz and Benazir as intelligent, but said no one will be let off the hook if found involved in corruption.

A journalist asked if the government would act against those who “initially looked clean but are faced with corruption allegations”.

Quader then pointed to the termination of the contracts of Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher and Assistant Private Secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman by the PMO.

“Contracts of two key officials was terminated today [Wednesday]. Have you journalists reported that? You’ve got [the news] now,” he said.

Such termination notices typically cite "public interest" without disclosing specific reasons.

Asked if Tusher and Liku faced allegations of corruption, Quader said he was not aware of any such allegations being levelled against the duo.

“But there must’ve been deviation from duty on their part. I don’t know what actually happened,”

Another journalist earlier asked for Quader’s comments on criticisms of the government by the BNP for the corruption allegations against Aziz and Benazir.

He hit back at the BNP, naming senior officers of the party’s tenure who had been accused of graft.

“I want to know who created Ashraful Huda, Rakibul Huda, Kohinoor. I want to know who created Hawa Bhaban, the centre of corruption and looting.

“When Rakibul Huda was IGP, our leader [Hasina] was targeted in a gun attack at a rally on the 24th of January [in 1988] in Chattogram.

“Everyone also knows about corruption by Ashraful Huda. They [BNP] created Ashraful Huda, but did they try him?” Quader asked.

Speaking about Benazir, he said an entire force cannot be held responsible due to one of its members facing allegations.

“The Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating the matter after it was made public. They will surely prosecute [Benazir] after the investigation. People must face as much punishment as they deserve.”

Quader contrasted the corruption under the BNP’s rule with Hasina’s intolerance for corruption, citing her decisive actions against fraudulent activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the officials engaged in corruption during the BNP government had enjoyed impunity.

“Our leader did not forgive those who built fake hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

About Banazir and Aziz, he said: “No one had thought about it because of the career and personality Benazir had.

“Aziz Ahmed was a very intelligent officer with a distinguished academic background. He had degrees that other army chiefs didn’t. He was made army chief because of his merit.

“But if evidence is found in the allegations against him, he will be investigated. No one will be spared. This is the least I can say.”