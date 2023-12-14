High Court to hear BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul’s bail plea on Sunday

The High Court is set to hold a hearing on Sunday over BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's bail application in a case related to the vandalism of the chief justice's residence.



The panel of Justice Md Saleem and Justice Shahed Nooruddin fixed the date on Thursday.



On Dec 7, the bench had issued a rule asking why the BNP leader should not be granted bail, giving the authorities seven days to respond. However, the matter could not be presented placed on the court's hearing list as the required files were not prepared in time, according to Fakhrul's lawyer Zainal Abedin.



Fakhrul’s lawyers moved the High Court after two lower courts previously denied him bail in the case.