2 police chiefs withdrawn for negligence of duty during election campaign clashes

The police chiefs of Jhenaidah’s Shailkupa and Harinakundu upazilas have been withdrawn over alleged negligence of duties during clashes at an election campaign event.
The Election Commission took action against the police chiefs after an investigation found proof of 'negligence' on their part, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Saturday.
“The OCs are not idle at all places. The authorities have taken action against the couple of exceptions based on evidence."
Election commissioners Ahsan Habib Khan, Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman had a meeting earlier to discuss stringent measures aimed at countering agitators during the national elections.
In response to a question about challenges faced by the commission to convince ruling party candidates to maintain the electoral code of conduct, Ashok said, “The commission accepts all kinds of complaints and forwards them to the concerned returning officer and superintendent of police following the proof found in the investigation.”
“We asked many candidates to showcase reasons behind the violation of rules. The law enforcers will take steps including fines, jail sentences and cancellation of candidacies following the report from the inspection team.”