2 police chiefs withdrawn for negligence of duty during election campaign clashes

The police chiefs of Jhenaidah’s Shailkupa and Harinakundu upazilas have been withdrawn over alleged negligence of duties during clashes at an election campaign event.

The Election Commission took action against the police chiefs after an investigation found proof of 'negligence' on their part, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Saturday.

“The OCs are not idle at all places. The authorities have taken action against the couple of exceptions based on evidence."