Fakhrul alleges forces seeking to downplay 1971 Liberation War

Senior BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has accused some forces of attempting to overshadow Bangladesh’s struggle for independence in 1971 by magnifying the July Uprising.

On Saturday, he called out the Jamaat-e-Islami, saying a group that opposed independence in 1971 is now trying to undermine it while giving more importance to the July movement.

“We have been struggling for 15 years for democracy, to remove Hasina,” he added. “We do not want to create division. But some forces deliberately try to sow discord.”

“Those who want to erase 1971 have a single goal -- they want to deny that through struggle and the declaration by our leader Ziaur Rahman, Bangladesh became a free sovereign state.”

Speaking at an event at the National Press Club on Saturday, the BNP secretary general said there is no room to forget 1971 as it marks the nation’s birth and the recognition of the country as an independent state.

Fakhrul added, “We see today much more agitation from those forces. I urge everyone to recall the past. I will not name anyone, but remember your own history. Recall your role in 1971.”

He said, “I want to speak clearly, whether it displeases anyone is not my concern. At that time, you called the Liberation War chaos… tried to describe it as an uprising by some criminals.

“Those who were killing us, you joined them and killed the people, taking many knowledgeable and wise individuals to execution grounds -- we have not forgotten that.”

He outlined that after the 1975 political changes, following Nov 7, the then president Zia initiated reforms, moving from a one-party system to a multiparty system and ensuring media freedom.

Fakhrul pointed out that under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, all newspapers except four were banned and those four were under government control.

“There was no way to operate outside that,” he said.

“Ziaur Rahman envisioned a democratic state, Begum Khaleda Zia later restored parliamentary governance and caretaker elections,” he added.

‘JAMAAT MISLEADING PEOPLE’

Fakhrul accused the Jamaat of “misleading” people over general election.

“Now one party says the BNP wants to delay elections. You are the ones saying that. The BNP has always been pro-election. Since the Uprising, we have called for elections. We have never suggested delaying elections.

“We have repeatedly said elections must be held quickly. Do not deceive people with false claims, do not mislead them.”