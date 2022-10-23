    বাংলা

    BNP renews caretaker administration demand at Khulna rally

    The party stages the rally after a transport shutdown apparently aimed to bar its workers from travelling to Khulna

    Khulna Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 Oct 2022, 06:23 PM
    Updated : 22 Oct 2022, 06:23 PM

    The BNP has doubled down on its demand for an election-time caretaker government at a rally in Khulna after a transport shutdown apparently aimed to bar its workers from travelling to the district.

    “There will be no sign of the Awami League if the election is held under a caretaker government,” Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said as the supporters cheered him after an overnight wait.

    Fakhrul renewed the threat to oust the ruling Awami League through a movement. “Please go away safely when you [Awami League] still have time. Otherwise, you won’t find a way to flee.”

    The BNP activists started gathering at Sonali Bank Square in the city on Friday after the bus, launch, ferry and boat operators stopped services ahead of the rally. Many walked and travelled by train, autorickshaw or motorcycle to reach the venue. They alleged Awami League operatives tried to stop them on the way.

    The BNP called the rally demanding the unconditional release of their Chairperson Khaleda Zia and in protest against price rises, deaths of activists during demonstration and police cases against them.

    Khaleda is staying at her home in Dhaka upon her release from jail on a suspended sentence in two corruption cases. The conditions for the release bars her from joining political programmes.

    The organisers of the rally in Khulna, however, kept a chair onstage empty in a symbolic protest against her sentence.

    Fakhrul said cases on “false” charges will not be able to keep the young BNP activists from joining the movement to topple the government.

    “We’re holding peaceful, non-violent programmes, but you [Awami League] won’t be spared if you attack us. Foreigners have realised that you are a terrorist party that is clinging to power through attacks.”

    He said the government forecast a famine because it “looted everything after grabbing power without a vote”.

    “We have no alternative to a movement. We must establish a new government by defeating the incumbent one. This government must resign.”

    “We want to take the country back on the track of democracy. The outcome will be settled on the street.”

    Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, speaking to journalists after a programme in Dhaka, said the BNP was trying to provoke the ruling party into deadly clashes to bolster its movement.

    “But we’ll never lose our mind,” he said and added the government will not bear responsibility for deaths in protests.

