BNP renews caretaker administration demand at Khulna rally

The BNP has doubled down on its demand for an election-time caretaker government at a rally in Khulna after a transport shutdown apparently aimed to bar its workers from travelling to the district.

“There will be no sign of the Awami League if the election is held under a caretaker government,” Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said as the supporters cheered him after an overnight wait.

Fakhrul renewed the threat to oust the ruling Awami League through a movement. “Please go away safely when you [Awami League] still have time. Otherwise, you won’t find a way to flee.”

The BNP activists started gathering at Sonali Bank Square in the city on Friday after the bus, launch, ferry and boat operators stopped services ahead of the rally. Many walked and travelled by train, autorickshaw or motorcycle to reach the venue. They alleged Awami League operatives tried to stop them on the way.