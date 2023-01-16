Ganatantra Mancha announces nationwide anti-government protests for Jan 25

"The government is taking a loan of $4.5 billion from the IMF. If some part of the millions of dollars stolen from the country in the last 14 years could be recovered, then there would be no need for the IMF loan. There would be no need to increase the price of electricity, there would be no need to increase the price of gas, there would be no need to increase the price of fuel."

"We want to make it clear that this government will leave, but the IMF loan will remain a noose around the people's throats. The people of the country will have to pay off this burden.”

Junaid Saki, the chief coordinator of the Ganasanghati Andolon, said, “There will be no election under this government. In its 14 years, this government has committed so many crimes, looted so much, they don't have the courage to face us in the polls."