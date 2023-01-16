Ganatantra Mancha announces nationwide anti-government protests for Jan 25

The Ganatantra Mancha has announced a new programme of protest rallies in Dhaka and the rest of the country for Jan 25 as part of its coordinated movement to oust the government.
"It is a scandalous day in the history of Bangladesh politics. In three minutes on that day, the democracy of Bangladesh, the free press of Bangladesh, the voting rights of Bangladesh were taken away and BAKSAL was established," Shahid Uddin Mahmud Swapan, general secretary for the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), said at a protest rally on Monday.
"On Jan 25, we will hold a protest rally in front of the National Press Club at 11 am and in every district with the aim of establishing voting rights, forcing this illegal government to resign and creating a democratic regime, to save prices and people."
Swapan expressed his hope that the protest would strengthen the anti-government movement.
The Ganatantra Mancha organised a demonstration in front of the National Press Club to protest the proposed hike in the price of power.
Hundreds of leaders and activists from the seven parties in the alliance attended the rally.
Bangladesh Revolutionary Workers Party General Secretary Saiful Haque said, "This year is very important. The politics of the next 10-15 years will be determined this year. We have said that all patriotic and democratic people of the entire country will take to the streets simultaneously and say today I will protect my country, protect democratic rights, and establish voting rights."
"The Ganatantra Mancha will continue that fight to the end. We expect all of you to participate in this fight.”
He said he was not sure what direction the country was headed in.
"The government is taking a loan of $4.5 billion from the IMF. If some part of the millions of dollars stolen from the country in the last 14 years could be recovered, then there would be no need for the IMF loan. There would be no need to increase the price of electricity, there would be no need to increase the price of gas, there would be no need to increase the price of fuel."
"We want to make it clear that this government will leave, but the IMF loan will remain a noose around the people's throats. The people of the country will have to pay off this burden.”
Junaid Saki, the chief coordinator of the Ganasanghati Andolon, said, “There will be no election under this government. In its 14 years, this government has committed so many crimes, looted so much, they don't have the courage to face us in the polls."