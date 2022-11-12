BNP loyalists, undeterred by transport strike, pour into Faridpur ahead of rally

Faridpur city is teeming with BNP leaders and activists who defied a transport strike to attend a divisional rally.
Although the rally is scheduled to start at 3 pm on Saturday, its venue, the playground of Komorpur Abdul Aziz Institution, was bustling with BNP supporters from Faridpur and neighbouring districts since the morning. Sporadic processions continued to converge on the venue throughout the day.
In the wake of the transport, leaders and activists of the BNP began to gather in Faridpur over the last three days. The playground was crammed with BNP supporters on Friday night.
Several central BNP leaders, including the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, visited the venue on Friday.
Bus and minibus services have been suspended in Faridpur for two days ahead of the BNP rally, disconnecting the district from the rest of the country and leaving scores of travellers in the lurch.
BNP leaders claimed that supporters of the ruling party halted the bus services to obstruct the rally.
Bringing allegations of corruption against government officials and ruling party leaders, AB Siddiqui Mitul, the press sub-committee convener of the BNP rally, said people are flocking to the rally by overcoming all obstacles as their livelihoods are at risk due to hike in prices of daily commodities.
The BNP has organised five other rallies in Chattogram, Mymensingh, Khulna, Rangpur and Barishal -- each in the face of transport strikes -- in recent weeks. Party leaders and activists also came under attack in several places.
Meanwhile, law enforcers are on alert in Faridpur as they look to maintain law and order in the city and at the venue of the BNP rally.
Thousands of Awami League leaders and activists in the city also brought out a procession ahead of the rally on Friday, protesting against the arson attacks, vandalism and the BNP’s efforts to harbour anarchy and destabilise the country.