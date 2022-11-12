BNP loyalists, undeterred by transport strike, pour into Faridpur ahead of rally

Faridpur city is teeming with BNP leaders and activists who defied a transport strike to attend a divisional rally.

Although the rally is scheduled to start at 3 pm on Saturday, its venue, the playground of Komorpur Abdul Aziz Institution, was bustling with BNP supporters from Faridpur and neighbouring districts since the morning. Sporadic processions continued to converge on the venue throughout the day.

In the wake of the transport, leaders and activists of the BNP began to gather in Faridpur over the last three days. The playground was crammed with BNP supporters on Friday night.